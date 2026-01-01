Tinsel Hanley [her final VO narration, after Garvey thwarts Tinsel's final would-be-killer... at the cost of his own life] ... That was Joe Garvey. I was never more wrong about anyone in my life. He wasn't mean; he was just lonely, like I was - like I am. I think he was the best cop that ever lived. He loved the job, and the people that did it right. He wore green on St. Patrick's Day, didn't take crap, and paid his dues to the league on time. I miss him so much. He was tall, good-looking, dressed well, and he knew who Mahler was. What else do you want?

[She destroys the journal, goes out - and finds Garvey, having somehow survived his fall from the cliff]