Poster of No Place to Hide
Рейтинги
5.3 IMDb Rating: 5.1
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films No Place to Hide

No Place to Hide

No Place To Hide 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 6 November 1992
Release date
6 November 1992 Russia 16+
6 November 1992 Japan
6 November 1992 Kazakhstan
16 April 1993 USA
6 November 1992 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $135,004
Production Cannon Pictures Inc.
Also known as
No Place to Hide, Chute en enfer, Cold Heart - Der beste Bulle von L.A., Delitto a teatro, Le diable aux trousses, Nenhum Lugar para se Esconder, Nie ma kryjówki, Nincs kiút, Persecución sin tregua, Seita Assassina, Sem Refúgio, Société secrète, Tipperary, Umpikuja, Un crimen para ocultar, Utan återvändo, Μπάτσος εκτός νόμου, Негде спрятаться, Тинсъл
Director
Richard Danus
Cast
Illana Diamant
Kris Kristofferson
Drew Barrymore
Martin Landau
O. J. Simpson
Similar films for No Place to Hide
Far from Home 6.0
Far from Home (1989)
Sketch Artist 5.1
Sketch Artist (1992)
The Amy Fisher Story 5.0
The Amy Fisher Story (1993)
Motorama 6.9
Motorama (1991)
Doppelganger 4.8
Doppelganger (1993)
Wishful Thinking 5.7
Wishful Thinking (1997)
Best Men 6.2
Best Men (1997)
Mad Love 6.6
Mad Love (1995)
Copycat 7.4
Copycat (1995)
Inside the Goldmine 3.1
Inside the Goldmine (1994)
Bad Girls 5.6
Bad Girls (1994)
Guncrazy 5.9
Guncrazy (1992)

Film rating

5.3
Rate 12 votes
5.1 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Quotes
Tinsel Hanley [her final VO narration, after Garvey thwarts Tinsel's final would-be-killer... at the cost of his own life] ... That was Joe Garvey. I was never more wrong about anyone in my life. He wasn't mean; he was just lonely, like I was - like I am. I think he was the best cop that ever lived. He loved the job, and the people that did it right. He wore green on St. Patrick's Day, didn't take crap, and paid his dues to the league on time. I miss him so much. He was tall, good-looking, dressed well, and he knew who Mahler was. What else do you want?
[She destroys the journal, goes out - and finds Garvey, having somehow survived his fall from the cliff]
