All films

1950-1959 Films

2031 2029 2028 2027 2026 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1990-1999 1980-1989 1970-1979 1960-1969 1950-1959 1900-1949
..
...And God Created Woman ...Smena nachinayetsya v shest
12
12 Angry Men
19
1918 1984
20
20 Million Miles to Earth 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
2X
2x2 Are Sometimes 5
A
A 105 p.c. Alibi A Big Family A Cry in the Night A Estrada A Farewell to Arms A Generation A Girl with Guitar A Groom from the Other World A Hole in the Head A Home for Tanya A Husband for Anna A King in New York A Lesson in Love A Man Escaped A Man Was Born A Man of Straw A Midsummer Night's Dream A Night in Venice A Place in the Sun A Sailor from 'The Comet' A Slice of Life A Snow Fairy Tale A Soldier's Heart A Star Is Born A Story from Chikamatsu A Streetcar Named Desire A Suspicious Character A Tale of Two Cities A Unique Spring A Weary Road A Woman Without Love
AC
Ace in the Hole Act of Love
AD
Admiral Ushakov Adventure in Marienstadt Adventure in Odessa
AF
Affair in Trinidad
AI
Aida Aist
AL
Alexander the Great Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves Alice in Wonderland All About Eve All American All That Heaven Allows Along the Great Divide Alyosha Ptitsyn Grows Up
AM
Amor a primera vista
AN
An Affair to Remember An American in Paris An Inspector Calls Anastasia Anatomy of a Murder And Quiet Flows the Don Andreyka Andriesh Angel Face Animal Farm Annushka Another Time, Another Place Another flight
AP
Aparajito Apur Sansar
AR
Around the World in 80 Days Artists and Models
AS
As Long as You're Near Me As Young as You Feel Ashes and Diamonds Ask Any Girl
AT
At Exactly 3.15 At Gunpoint At That Time, at Christmas... Attack from the Sea Attack of the 50 Foot Woman Attack of the Giant Leeches
AV
Avitsenna
AW
Awaara
BA
Babette Goes to War Baby Doll Bad Day at Black Rock Bakhtiar Ballad of a Soldier Baltiyskaya slava Battle in Outer Space
BE
Be Beautiful But Shut Up Beachhead Beat the Devil Beau Brummell Beauties of the Night Beautiful But Dangerous Because You're Mine Behind Show Windows Behind the Footlights Belinsky Bell Book and Candle Bellissima Ben-Hur Beneath the 12-Mile Reef Bessmertnaya pesnya
BI
Birthday Bitter Victory
BL
Black Orpheus Blood Alley Blue Arrow
BO
Bob le Flambeur Bogatyr idyot v Marto Bombers B-52 Bonjour tristesse Boris Godunov Born Yesterday Born by the Storm Boys
BR
Brave Heart Brave People Bread, Love and Dreams Bride of the Monster Bride with a Dowry Brink of Life
BU
Buchanan Rides Alone Bus Stop
CA
Calle Mayor Caltiki – The Immortal Monster Campbell's Kingdom Camping Canal Canzoni per le strade Carnival Night Carousel Carrie Carry On Nurse Casa del ángel, La Casque d'or Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Cattle Queen of Montana Cavalry 3: Rio Grande
CH
Champion Chernomorochka Child in the House Child of the Danube Chirwa-end Trump Christine Chronicle of Poor Lovers Chudesnitsa Chudo-melnitsa Chuk and Gek
CI
Cinderella
CL
Clash by Night
CO
Come Dance with Me Commander of the Ship Composer Glinka Concert of Intrigue Conflagration Conflict Conquest of Space Convicted Cops and Robbers Count Max
CR
Cross of Valor
CY
Cyrano de Bergerac
D.
D.O.A.
DA
Dance Teacher Das Herz einer Frau Daydreaming with Laraine Days of Love
DE
Deadline - U.S.A. Death in the Garden Death of a Cyclist Dedushka i vnuchek Delo Delo N. 306 Delo Pyostrykh Demetrius and the Gladiators Der Verlorene Designing Woman Desire Under the Elms Desk Set Destinies of Women Destiny of a Man Detective Story Devochka v tsirke Devushka-dzhigit
DI
Diabolique Dial M for Murder Diary of a Country Priest Diary of a Pregnant Woman Did We Meet Somewhere Before Die Csardasfürstin Die Geschichte vom kleinen Muck Different Fortunes Distant Journey
DO
Doch stepey Dolina sinikh skal Don Juan Don Quixote Don Sezar de Bazan Don't Bother to Knock Dorogoy tsenoy Double Dynamite Dozhdi
DR
Dracula Dragotsennyy podarok Dream Wife Dream of a Cossack Dreams Driver Involuntarily Druzhok Druzya-tovarishchi
DU
Dudochka i kuvshinchik Duel
DV
Dva zhadnykh medvezhonka Dvenadtsat mesyatsev
Désirée
E.
E.A. — Extraordinary Accident
EA
Early Summer East of Eden
ED
Edward and Caroline
EK
Ekaterina Voronina
EL
El Bruto El monstruo de la laguna negra El río y la muerte Elephant Walk Elevator to the Gallows
EQ
Equinox Flower
ES
Escape from Fort Bravo
ET
Eto chto za ptitsa?
EU
Eugene Onegin Europe '51
EW
Ewa chce spać
FA
Fanfan la Tulipe Father of the Bride Father's Little Dividend Fathers and Sons
FE
Fear Felix Dzerzhinsky Female Age-Mates
FI
Five Out of a Million
FL
Flagi na bashnyakh Flames on the Volga Floating Weeds
FO
For the First Time For the Power of the Soviets Forbidden Forbidden Games Forbidden Planet Fourteen Hours
FR
Franz Schubert Free City French Cancan From Here to Eternity From My Life
FU
Funny Face
GA
Gangster Boss Gate of Hell Gates of Paris
GE
General Della Rovere Generous Summer Genji monogatari Gentlemen Prefer Blondes Gervaise
GI
Giant Gigi Girl Seeks Father Girl from a lighthouse
GL
Glen or Glenda Gloomy Vangur
GO
Gojira Golden Hands Good Luck! Good Morning Gordeyev Family Gore ot uma
GR
Green Fire Green Grow the Rushes Green Mansions Gribok-teremok
GU
Guerrilla spark Guest from Kuban Gunfight at the O.K. Corral Guttaperchevyy malchik Guys and Dolls
HA
Hard Happiness
HE
He Ran All the Way Heart of Stone Helen of Troy Hell Drivers Herod the Great Heroes and Sinners Heroes of Shipka he Hidden Fortress
HI
High Noon High Society Hiroshima mon amour His Kind of Woman
HO
Home Town Story Honeymoon Houdini House by the River House on Haunted Hill Houseboat How to Marry a Millionaire
HU
Human Desire Hundred Thousands
I
I Confess I Vitelloni
I'
I'll See You in My Dreams
I,
I, a Negro
IC
Ich suche Dich Ich und meine Frau
IK
Ikiru
IL
Il Grido Il bidone Il segno di Venere Illegal Ils étaient cinq Ilya Muromets
IN
In Peaceful Time In a Lonely Place In a thicket In the steppes of Ukraine Inchu e aghmkum gete Incident in the Taiga India: Matri Bhumi Indiscreet Invasion of the Body Snatchers
IS
Ispravlennomu verit Istoriya Vlasa, lentyaya i lobotryasa
IT
It Began This Way... It Happened in Broad Daylight It Happened in Penkovo
IV
Ivan Brovkin on the State Farm Ivan Franko Ivanhoe Ivanna
JA
Jagte Raho Jailhouse Rock Jalsaghar
JO
Johnny Concho Johnny Dark Johnny's Journey Journey Beyond Three Seas Journey to Italy Journey to the Beginning of Time Journey to the Center of the Earth Journey to the youth
JU
Julietta Julius Caesar Just for You
KA
Kansas City Confidential Kansas Raiders Kapitan 'Staroy cherepakhi' Karandash i klyaksa veselye okhotniki Kashtanka
KH
Khmuroe utro Khozyayka gostinitsy Khrabryy Pak
KI
Kievlyanka Killer's Kiss King Solomon's Mines Kings Go Forth Kiss Me Deadly
KN
Knights of the Round Table
KO
Kochubey Kogda zazhigayutsya yolki Kolobok Kolyok Komödiant von Wien, Der Koordinaty neizvestny Korablik Kortik Kosolapyy drug Kostyor bessmertiya
KR
Krasheniy lis Krasnye listya Krepysh
L'
L'Appel du destin L'oro di Napoli
LA
La Dolce Vita La Edad del amor La Hermosa mentira La Parisienne La Pointe Courte La Sorcière La Strada La Traversée de Paris La bergère et le ramoneur La grande strada azzurra La hija del engaño La historia de Benny Goodman La ilusión viaja en tranvía La venganza La violetera Lady Chatterley's Lover Lady and the Tramp Land and People Last Train from Gun Hill Laughter in Paradise
LE
Le Beau Serge Le Bossu Le Rouge et le Noir Le ballon rouge Le miroir à deux faces Least We Forget Leningrad Symphony Les Amants de minuit Les Enfants Terribles Les Vacances de Monsieur Hulot Les liaisons dangereuses Lesnaya istoriya Lesnoy kontsert Lesnye puteshestvenniki Let's Make It Legal Letter Never Sent Letter from Siberia
LI
Life as a Couple Lightning Strikes Twice Lights on the River Limelight Lisa i volk Lisa-stroitel Little Fugitive Liu brothers
LO
Lofty Hill Lola Montès Look Back in Anger Los Olvidados Love Is Better Than Ever Love Is My Profession Love Letter Love Me Tender Love Nest Love in the Afternoon
LU
Lust for Life
LY
Lyana Lydia Ate the Apple Lymerivna
MA
Machine to Kill Bad People Magdana's Donkey Maksimka Malchik is Neapolya Malenkiy Shego Malva Man Who Causes a Storm Man of a Thousand Faces Marie-Octobre Marina's Destiny Marjorie Morningstar Marks again Marriage Agency Martin Borulya Marty Matchmaking in Goncharovka Matros soshyol na bereg Maxim Perepelitsa May Stars Mayskaya Noch
ME
Mexican Bus Ride
MI
Mikhaylo Lomonosov Mikolka-parovoz Miles of Fire Miracle in Milan Miserables, les Mishka-zadira Miss Julie Miss Oyu Miss Sadie Thompson Missing Mister Cory Mister Iks
ML
Mlechnyy Put
MN
Mnogo shuma iz nichego
MO
Moby Dick Mogambo Moidodyr Mon Oncle Monkey Business Morskoy okhotnik Mother Moulin Rouge Moya doch Mozart
MR
Mr. & Mrs. 55 Mr. Arkadin Mr. Sleeman Is Coming Mrs. Dulska's morale
MU
Mumu Murder on Dante Street Mussorgsky Mutiny
MY
My Beloved My Cousin Rachel My Za Solnyshkom Idyom Mysterious Discovery
Mädchen in Uniform
NA
Na zelyonoy zemle moyey Nadezhda Nalim Nash milyy doktor Nazar Stodolya Nazarín
NE
Ne imey 100 rubley... Neither Seen Nor Recognized Neobyknovennoye puteshestviye Mishki Strekachyova Neobyknovennyy Match Neposlushnyy kotyonok Never So Few Next to us Nezabyvaemyy 1919 god
NI
Niagara Night Train Nights of Cabiria Nijushi-no hitomi Niskavuoren naiset
NO
No Road Back No Room for the Groom No Sad Songs for Me Noch pered Rozhdestvom Nochnoy gost Nochnoy patrul North by Northwest Not as a Stranger Notre Dame de Paris Novogodnee Puteshestvie Novye pokhozhdeniya Kota v Sapogakh
NU
Nu lan wu hao
OB
Obyknovennyy chelovek
OK
Oklahoma!
OL
Old Khottabych Old friends Oleko Dundich Oleksa Dovbush Olen i volk
OM
Ombre et lumière
ON
On the Beach On the Count's Ruins On the Roads of War On the Waterfront Ona vas lyubit One Desire One Summer of Happiness One fine day
OP
Operation Petticoat
OR
Oranzhevoe gorlyshko Ordet Orlyonok Orpheus
OS
Ostrov oshibok
OT
Othello Othello Other People's Children Other People's Relatives
OU
Our Correspondent Our Fathers' Youth Our Neighbors Our Very Own
OV
Over Tissa
Ořech větvička
PA
Pal Joey Pamyat serdtsa Pandora and the Flying Dutchman Panic in the Parlor Papa, maman, la bonne et moi Papa, maman, ma femme et moi Pat and Mike Pather Panchali Paths of Glory Pavel Korchagin Pavlinka
PE
People on the Bridge Peresolil Personally Known Pes a kočka Peter Pan Petra a Červená Karkulka Petushok: zolotoy grebeshok
PI
Pickpocket Pirozhok
PL
Plan 9 from Outer Space Pluto's Party
PO
Pochemu ushyol kotyonok? Poem of the Sea Poema o lyubvi Pokhititeli krasok Polyot na Lunu Post in the mountains
PR
Priklyucheniya Buratino Princess Mary Private Ivan Privet druzyam Problem Child První housle Przhevalsky Prélude à la gloire
PU
Puchina Pushover
QU
Quo Vadis
RA
Raintree County Rally 'Round the Flag, Boys! Rancho Notorious Rashomon
RE
Rear Window Rebel Without a Cause
RH
Rhapsody
RI
Richard III Rififi Rimsky-Korsakov Rio Bravo River of No Return
RO
Road to Bali Road to Life Road to the Stars Robinson Crusoe Roman Holiday Rome 11:00 Romeo and Juliet Room at the Top Rosemary Royal Wedding
SA
Sabrina Sadko Sailor Chizhik Sakhalin Island Salome Samurai I: Musashi Miyamoto Sansho the Bailiff Santa Claus Sarmiko Sasha Enters Life Sawdust and Tinsel Sayonara
SC
Scandal Scarlet Flower School of Courage Scrooge
SE
Secret Mission Secrets of Women Segodnya uvolneniya ne budet Senso Sento serenate Separate Tables Serdtse byotsya vnov Serenata en México Sestritsa Alyonushka i bratets Ivanushka Seven Brides for Seven Brothers Seven Samurai
SH
Shadows Shakalyonok i verblyud Sharf lyubimoy Shine, My Star Shli soldaty Shree 420 Shtepsel zhenit Tarapunku Shtorm
SI
Side Street Story Sierra Singin' in the Rain Sissi Sissi: The Fateful Years of an Empress
SK
Skazka o Malchishe-Kibalchishe Skazka o Snegurochke Skazka o myortvoy tsarevne i o semi bogatyryakh Skazka o rybake i rybke Skoro budet dozhd Skovoroda
SL
Sleeping Beauty Sluchay na shakhte vosem Sluga dvukh gospod
SM
Smiles of a Summer Night Smugglers of Death
SN
Snegurochka Snezhnaya koroleva Snowman postman
SO
So This Is Paris Soldier Girl Soldiers Solomennyy bychok Solomon and Sheba Sombrero Some Came Running Some Like It Hot Somebody Up There Likes Me Son Son of Ali Baba Sound of the Mountain
SP
Spasennoe pokolenie Speed Sportlandiya Spotkania Spring in Moscow
SS
Ssora v Lukashakh
ST
Stage Fright Stage Struck Starik i zhuravl Stars on the wings Steep steps Stick-vyruchalka Stolen Happiness Stories About Lenin Storm over fields Story of a Love Affair Strangers on a Train Stranitsy bylogo Street Full of Surprises Strela uletayet v skazku Stromboli Stuchis' v lyubuyu dver' Styridsatstyri
SU
Suddenly Suddenly, Last Summer Summer Interlude Summer with Monika Summertime Sunset Blvd. Susana
SW
Swallow Sweet Anna Sweet Smell of Success
SY
Symphonie in Gold
TA
Talanty i poklonniki Tamer of Tigers Tammy and the Bachelor Tanyusha, Tyavka, Top and Nyusha Tarapunka and Shtepsel under the Clouds Taras Shevchenko Target Earth Tarzan's Greatest Adventure Tavriya Tayozhnaya skazka
TH
That Happy Couple That Kind of Woman The 400 Blows The 7th Voyage of Sinbad The Abominable Snowman The African Queen The Angry Red Planet The Anna Cross The Asphalt Jungle The Bachelor The Bad and the Beautiful The Ballad of Narayama The Barefoot Contessa The Best Part The Big Country The Big Hangover The Big Heat The Big Sky The Big Trees The Black Orchid The Black Shield of Falworth The Blue Veil The Boys from Leningrad The Brave Hare The Brave One The Breaking Point The Bride The Bridge The Bridge on the River Kwai The Bridges at Toko-Ri The Brothers Rico The Burmese Harp The Burning Hills The Caine Mutiny The Captain from Köpenick The Captain's Daughter The Catered Affair The Cat’s House The Communist The Count of Monte Cristo The Country Girl The Cousins The Cranes Are Flying The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de la Cruz The Crucible The Cry Baby Killer The Curse of Frankenstein The Day the Earth Stood Still The Defiant Ones The Depot of the Dead The Desert Rats The Devil's Disciple The Drummer's Fate The Earrings of Madame de... The Eighth Day of the Week The Fireball The First Echelon The First Lad The Flavor of Green Tea over Rice The Flowers of St. Francis The Forbidden Christ The Forty-First The Frigid Sea The Fugitive Kind The Gadfly The Girl He Left Behind The Girl Who Had Everything The Girl Without an Address The Girl and the Crocodile The Golden Eshelon The Good Soldier Schweik The Grand Maneuver The Grasshopper The Great Caruso The Green Glove The Height The Helen Morgan Story The Horse's Mouth The Hound of the Baskervilles The House I Live In The Idiot The Idiot The Immortal Garrison The Importance of Being Earnest The Incredible Shrinking Man The Indian Fighter The Inspector-General The Iron Petticoat The James Dean Story The Joker Is Wild The Juggler The Key The Killing The King and I The Lady Without Camelias The Ladykillers The Last Day of Summer The Last Days of Pompeii The Last Inch The Last Time I Saw Paris The Law Is the Law The Left Handed Gun The Life of Oharu The Lin Family Shop The Little Umbrella The Lone Ranger The Long, Hot Summer The Lovers The Lovers of Montparnasse The Lower Depths The Magic Bird The Magic Box The Magic Weaver The Magician The Man Who Knew Too Much The Man from Earth The Man with the Golden Arm The Matchmaker The Men The Midnight Story The Mill of Good Luck The Miller's Wife The Moon Has Risen The Mouse That Roared The Munekata Sisters The Mystery of Picasso The Naked Hills The Naked Maja The Night of the Hunter The Noose The Nun's Story The Old Man and the Sea The Overcoat The Overcoat The Painted Hills The People Against O'Hara The Phenix City Story The Pickwick Papers The Plain Old Maid The Poet The Possessors The Pride and the Passion The Prince and the Showgirl The Rack The Rainmaker The Rains of Ranchipur The Return of Vasili Bortnikov The Road The Robe The Roof The Rose Bowl Story The Rumyantsev Case The Safety Match The School for Scandal The Searchers The Second Woman The Seven Year Itch The Seventh Seal The Shadow Near the Pier The Sheepman The Silent World The Silver Chalice The Sins of Rose Bernd The Sisters The Sky Calls The Snows of Kilimanjaro The Sound and the Fury The Square Peg The Star The Story of Three Loves The Story on Page One The Sun Shines to Everyone The Swan The Tale of the Priest and of His Workman Balda The Tales of Hoffmann The Teahouse of the August Moon The Tender Trap The Thistles of the Baragan The Three Bears The Three Faces of Eve The Toast of New Orleans The Trouble with Harry The Ugly Duckling The Unamenables The Vikings The Village Doctor The Wages of Fear The War of the Worlds The Watch Has Stopped at Midnight The White Poodle The White Reindeer The White Sheik The Widow The Wild One The Wind The Wonderful Country The Wrestler and the Clown The Wrong Man The Young Caruso The Young Lions The Young Philadelphians The brave little deer The fulfillment of desires The sea is calling The test of Loyalty There's Always Tomorrow There's No Business Like Show Business There's a guy They Stole a Tram They Were the First Thirst Thirty Years Ago This Life of Mine Three Little Words Throne of Blood Thursday's Children Thérèse Raquin
TI
Tiger Bay Time Lock Time of Taiga Snowdrop Titanic
TO
To Catch a Thief To Joy To the Black Sea Tokyo Story Tokyo Twilight Too Bad She's Bad Top Secret Affair Touch of Evil
TR
Trapeze Treasure Island Trevozhnaya molodost Tri drovoseka Tri meshka khitrostey Troe vyshli iz lesa Trubachyov's Detachment Is Fighting Trubka i medved True Friends Truth
TS
Tsarevna-lyagushka
TU
Tuchi pokidayut nebo
TW
Twelfth Night Twelve Girls and One Man Two Captains Two Cents Worth of Hope Two Friends Two Fyodors Two Lottery Tickets Two Men in Manhattan Two Nights with Cleopatra
TY
Ty molodets, Anita!
U
U tikhoi pristani
UG
Ugetsu
UL
Ulitsa molodosti Ulysses
UM
Umberto D.
UN
Un Novio para Laura Under the Olive Tree Unfinished Story Until They Sail
UP
Upryamoe testo
V
V Kvadrate 45 V některých království ... V pogone za slavoy V yaranga požáru popáleniny
VA
Valgus Koordis Validub Vanya Variety Lights Vasily Surikov Vassa Zheleznova Vasyok Trubachyov and His Comrades
VE
Vera Cruz Verdi Verlioka Vernulsya sluzhivyy domoy Vertigo Vesenniye golosa Vesna na Zarechnoy Ulitse
VI
Viburnum Grove Vienna Waltzes Virgin Soil Upturned Viva Zapata!
VL
Vlyublyonnoe oblako
VO
Vo vlasti zolota Voennaya tayna Volk i semero kozlyat Volshebnyy klad Volshebnyy magazin Volunteers Vorona i lisitsa, kukushka i petukh
VR
Vragi
VY
Vynález zkázy
WA
War and Peace Warning from Space Ways and Destinies
WE
Wedding Night Welcome Mr. Marshall!
WH
When nightingales sing Where the Sidewalk Ends While the City Sleeps White Acacia White Christmas White Nights White Nights
WI
Wild Strawberries Wild for Kicks Winchester '73 Wind from the East Wir Wunderkinder Witness for the Prosecution
WO
World Champion World Without End
WR
Written on the Wind
WU
Wuthering Heights
YA
Yak posvaryvsa Ivan Ivanovych z Ivanom Nykyforovychem
YO
Yolanda and the Thief Young Man with a Horn Young Sinners Young at Heart Young years Youth of Chopin
YU
Yulya-kaprizulya
ZA
Zakoldovannyy malchik Zay i Chik
ZH
Zhestokost Zhukovsky
ZI
Zimowy zmierzch
ZL
Zlaté uši
ZN
Znakomye kartinki
ZO
Zolotaya antilopa
ZV
Zvyozdnyy malchik
ÉL
Él
СО
Софья Ковалевская
