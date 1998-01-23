Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Gingerbread Man
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Gingerbread Man
6.3

The Gingerbread Man

, 1998
The Gingerbread Man
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Gingerbread Man
6.3

Cast

Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
Rick Magruder
Embeth Davidtz
Embeth Davidtz
Mallory Doss
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Clyde Pell
Daryl Hannah
Daryl Hannah
Lois Harlan
Famke Janssen
Famke Janssen
Leeanne Magruder
Tom Berenger
Tom Berenger
Pete Randle
Mae Whitman
Mae Whitman
Libby Magruder
Jesse James
Jeff Magruder
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
Dixon Doss
Clyde Hayes
Carl Alden
Director Robert Altman
Writer John Grisham, Clyde Hayes
Composer Mark Isham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 23 January 1998
Release date
23 January 1998 Russia 16+
26 November 1998 Czechia U
3 June 1998 France
21 May 1998 Germany
17 January 1999 Italy
23 January 1998 Kazakhstan
6 March 1999 South Korea 15
23 January 1998 USA
23 January 1998 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,677,131
Production Enchanter Entertainment, Island Pictures
Also known as
The Gingerbread Man, Gingerbread Man, A Armação, Até que a Morte nos Separe, Avocat si victima, Caminhos Perigosos, Conflicte d'interessos, Conflicto de intereses, Conflitto di interessi, Démoni csapda, El engaño, Enquête sur moeurs, Fałszywa ofiara, Gingerbread, Gingerbread Man - Eine nächtliche Affäre, Gingerbread Man - Gefährliche Träume, Gingerbread man - kuka pelkää mustaa miestä?, Ha eljõ a zsákos ember, Hasta que la muerte nos separe, Imbierinis žmogeliukas, John Grishamin Kuka pelkää mustaa miestä, Kaybetme zamanı, Kuka pelkää mustaa miestä, Kuka pelkää mustaa miestä?, Metsavaim, O anthropos tou valtou, Piparkakkumies, Piparkoogimehike, Prikriveno ludilo, Zaslepljeni advokat, Ο άνθρωπος του βάλτου, Леший, Пряничний чоловік, Хлебният човек, 相続人（1998）, 진저브레드 맨, The Gingerbread Man - Gefährliche Träume

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb

Quotes

Pete Randle I wouldn't spare a drop of piss on her if she was burnin' to death.
Rick Magruder Yeah, we're aware of your urinary problems, sir.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Gingerbread Man

Dr. T & the Women
Dr. T & the Women Comedy, Drama
2000, USA / Germany
5.0
Cookie's Fortune
Cookie's Fortune Drama, Comedy
1998, USA
6.0
The Apostle
The Apostle Drama
1997, USA
7.0
The Chamber
The Chamber Crime, Drama, Thriller
1996, USA
6.0
Ready to Wear
Ready to Wear Drama, Comedy
1994, USA
5.0
Vincent & Theo
Vincent & Theo Biography, Drama
1990, Germany / France / Great Britain / Netherlands / Italy
6.0
Fool for Love
Fool for Love Drama
1985, USA
6.0
Quintet
Quintet Detective, Sci-Fi
1979, USA
5.0
The Player
The Player Drama, Thriller, Comedy
1992, USA
7.0
Retribution
Retribution Thriller
2023, USA
6.0
The Most Dangerous Game
The Most Dangerous Game Thriller
2022, USA
4.0
Old
Old Thriller
2021, USA
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more