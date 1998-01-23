ProductionEnchanter Entertainment, Island Pictures
Also known as
The Gingerbread Man, Gingerbread Man, A Armação, Até que a Morte nos Separe, Avocat si victima, Caminhos Perigosos, Conflicte d'interessos, Conflicto de intereses, Conflitto di interessi, Démoni csapda, El engaño, Enquête sur moeurs, Fałszywa ofiara, Gingerbread, Gingerbread Man - Eine nächtliche Affäre, Gingerbread Man - Gefährliche Träume, Gingerbread man - kuka pelkää mustaa miestä?, Ha eljõ a zsákos ember, Hasta que la muerte nos separe, Imbierinis žmogeliukas, John Grishamin Kuka pelkää mustaa miestä, Kaybetme zamanı, Kuka pelkää mustaa miestä, Kuka pelkää mustaa miestä?, Metsavaim, O anthropos tou valtou, Piparkakkumies, Piparkoogimehike, Prikriveno ludilo, Zaslepljeni advokat, Ο άνθρωπος του βάλτου, Леший, Пряничний чоловік, Хлебният човек, 相続人（1998）, 진저브레드 맨, The Gingerbread Man - Gefährliche Träume
Film rating
6.3
Rate10 votes
5.7IMDb
Quotes
Pete RandleI wouldn't spare a drop of piss on her if she was burnin' to death.
Rick MagruderYeah, we're aware of your urinary problems, sir.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.