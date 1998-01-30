Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Great Expectations
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Great Expectations
6.9

Great Expectations

, 1998
Great Expectations
USA / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Great Expectations
6.9

Synopsis

Modernization of Charles Dickens classic story finds the hapless Finn as a painter in New York pursuing his unrequited and haughty childhood love.

Cast

Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow
Hank Azaria
Hank Azaria
Chris Cooper
Chris Cooper
Anne Bancroft
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Director Alfonso Cuaron
Writer Charles Dickens, Mitch Glazer
Composer Patrick Doyle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 30 January 1998
Release date
30 January 1998 Russia 12+
9 November 1998 Brazil
30 April 1998 Czechia 12+
5 March 1998 France 12
5 March 1998 Germany
17 April 1998 Great Britain
17 April 1998 Greece
24 April 1998 Ireland
2 March 1998 Italy
30 April 1998 Japan R15+
30 January 1998 Kazakhstan
8 May 1998 Portugal
9 May 1998 South Korea
30 January 1998 USA
30 January 1998 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $55,494,066
Production Art Linson Productions, Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Great Expectations, Grandes esperanzas, Grandes Esperanças, Große Erwartungen, Store forventninger, Velika očekivanja, Büyük Umutlar, De grandes espérances, Didieji lūkesčiai, Didžiosios viltys, Grandes esperanzas (Great Expectations), Les grandes espérances, Loistava tulevaisuus, Lysande utsikter, Marile sperante, Paradiso perduto, Suured lootused, Szép remények, Velika pricakovanja, Velké naděje, Veľké nádeje, Wielkie nadzieje, Μεγάλες προσδοκίες, Большие надежды, Великі сподівання, Големите надежди, 大いなる遺産（1997）, 愛情有刺, 烈愛風雲

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Great Expectations

Quotes

Finn I did it! I did it! I am a wild success! I sold 'em all, all my paintings. You don't have to be embarrassed by me anymore. I'm rich! Isn't that what you wanted? Aren't we happy now? Don't you understand that everything I do, I do it for you? Anything that might be special in me, is you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Great Expectations

Great Expectations
Great Expectations Fantasy, Drama
2012, USA / Great Britain
6.0
Great Expectations
Great Expectations Drama
1946, Great Britain
8.0
Y Tu Mamá También
Y Tu Mamá También Romantic
2001, Spain
7.0
Snow Falling on Cedars
Snow Falling on Cedars Drama, Crime, Romantic, Thriller
1999, USA
6.0
Reality Bites
Reality Bites Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1994, USA
6.0
Sliding Doors
Sliding Doors Sci-Fi, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
1998, USA / Great Britain
7.0
Great Expectations
Great Expectations Theatrical
2013, Great Britain
6.0
Dedication
Dedication Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2007, USA
6.0
Analyze That
Analyze That Comedy
2002, USA / Australia
5.0
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions Romantic, Drama, Thriller
1999, USA
7.0
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Talented Mr. Ripley Crime, Thriller, Drama
1999, USA
7.0
Analyze This
Analyze This Crime, Comedy
1999, USA / Australia
7.0
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
2026, Russia, Animation
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Mommy Down to the Ride
Mommy Down to the Ride
2026, Russia, Comedy
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Hokum
Hokum
2026, Ireland, Horror
Over Your Dead Body
Over Your Dead Body
2026, USA / Canada, Thriller, Action, Comedy
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more