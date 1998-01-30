ProductionArt Linson Productions, Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Great Expectations, Grandes esperanzas, Grandes Esperanças, Große Erwartungen, Store forventninger, Velika očekivanja, Büyük Umutlar, De grandes espérances, Didieji lūkesčiai, Didžiosios viltys, Grandes esperanzas (Great Expectations), Les grandes espérances, Loistava tulevaisuus, Lysande utsikter, Marile sperante, Paradiso perduto, Suured lootused, Szép remények, Velika pricakovanja, Velké naděje, Veľké nádeje, Wielkie nadzieje, Μεγάλες προσδοκίες, Большие надежды, Великі сподівання, Големите надежди, 大いなる遺産（1997）, 愛情有刺, 烈愛風雲
FinnI did it! I did it! I am a wild success! I sold 'em all, all my paintings. You don't have to be embarrassed by me anymore. I'm rich! Isn't that what you wanted? Aren't we happy now? Don't you understand that everything I do, I do it for you? Anything that might be special in me, is you.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.