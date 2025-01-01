1900-1949 Films

That Certain Age

That Certain Woman

That Hamilton Woman

That Midnight Kiss

That Uncertain Feeling

The 39 Steps

The 47 Ronin

The Adventurer

The Adventures of Buffalo Bill

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The Adventures of Marco Polo

The Adventures of Prince Achmed

The Adventures of Robin Hood

The Alarm

The Amazing Mrs. Holliday

The Amazing Quest of Ernest Bliss

The Animal Kingdom

The Anniversary of the Revolution

The Artamonov Case

The Aryan

The Awful Truth

The Barkleys of Broadway

The Bartered Bride

The Battle of Elderbush Gulch

The Battle of Stalingrad

The Battle of the Sexes

The Battling Bellhop

The Bay of Death

The Bear

The Beggar Student

The Bells

The Bells of St. Mary's

The Beloved

The Best Years of Our Lives

The Big Clock

The Big Parade

The Big Sleep

The Big Trail

The Birth of a Nation

The Bishop's Wife

The Black Pirate

The Black Swan

The Blood of a Poet

The Blue Angel

The Blue Express

The Blue Light

The Blue Star Hotel

The Boat

The Broadway Melody

The Buccaneer

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari

The Cameraman

The Canterville Ghost

The Captain's Daughter

The Champion

The Chaplin Cavalcade

The Charge of the Light Brigade

The Charterhouse of Parma

The Cheat

The Childhood of Maxim Gorky

The Children of Captain Grant

The Circus

The Citadel

The Civil Servant

The Company's in Love

The Crazy Ray

The Crime of Monsieur Lange

The Crowd Roars

The Cure

The Damned

The Dark Mirror

The Dawn Maker

The Dawn Patrol

The Devil Is a Woman

The Devil's Wheel

The Devil-Doll

The Devious Path

The District Secretary

The Divorce of Lady X

The Docks of New York

The Doll with Millions

The Dream Car

The Dream of Butterfly

The Dying Swan

The Eagle

The Eagle with Two Heads

The Edge of the World

The Electric House

The Emperor Waltz

The End of St. Petersburg

The Eternal Return

The Extraordinary Adventures of Mr. West in the Land of the Bolsheviks

The Fair at Sorochyntsi

The Fall of Berlin

The Fall of the House of Usher

The Fall of the Romanov Dynasty

The Fallen Idol

The Fallen Sparrow

The Famous Sword Bijomaru

The Farmer's Wife

The Fighters

The File on Thelma Jordon

The Firefly

The Flood

The Flower with Seven Colors

The Flying Deuces

The Foundling

The Four Feathers

The Front Page

The Game of Love

The Gay Divorcee

The General

The General Line

The Ghost That Never Returns

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir

The Girl Was Young

The Girl from Leningrad

The Girl of the Golden West

The Girl with the Hat Box

The Goalkeeper

The Goat

The Gold Rush

The Golem: How He Came into the World

The Gracie Allen Murder Case

The Grapes of Wrath

The Great Consoler

The Great Dictator

The Great Game

The Great Glinka

The Great Madcap

The Great Waltz

The Great Wrestling Match

The Great Ziegfeld

The Hands of Orlac

The Harvey Girls

The Heroic Captain Korkorán

The Horse Ate the Hat

The House on Trubnaya

The Hucksters

The Humpbacked Horse

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Hurricane

The Immigrant

The Indian Tomb

The Inevitible Mr. Dubois

The Informer

The Innocent Susanne

The Invisible Man

The Invisible Man Returns

The Iron Horse

The Iron Mask

The Jazz Singer

The Joyless Street

The Jungle

The Kid

The Killers

The King of Kings

The King of Paris

The King's Jester

The Kissing Bandit

The Labyrinthine Ways

The Lady Eve

The Lady Vanishes

The Lady and the Beard

The Lady from Shanghai

The Last Attraction

The Last Billionaire

The Last Days of Pompeii

The Last Hill

The Last Night

The Last One of the Six

The Letter

The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp

The Life and Death of King Richard III

The Life and Works of Richard Wagner

The Life of Emile Zola

The Little Foxes

The Little House in Kolomna

The Little Minister

The Little Princess

The Lives of a Bengal Lancer

The Lodger

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog

The Lonely White Sail

The Lost Patrol

The Lost Weekend

The Lost World

The Love Nest

The Love of the Actress Sumako

The Lower Depths

The Loyal 47 Ronin

The Macomber Affair

The Magic Seed

The Magnificent Ambersons

The Major and the Minor

The Maltese Falcon

The Man Who Could Work Miracles

The Man Who Knew Too Much

The Man from Painted Post

The Man in the Iron Mask

The Man with the Gun

The Mark of Zorro

The Marriage Circle

The Marriage of the Bear

The Men Who Tread on the Tiger's Tail

The Men in Her Life

The Merry Heirs

The Merry Widow

The Miracle Worker

The Miracle of Morgan's Creek

The Miracle of the Bells

The Monster

The Most Beautiful

The Mummy

The Murderer Lives at Number 21

The Murderers are Coming

The Mysterious Lady

The Navigator

The New Babylon

The New Gentlemen

The New Moscow

The New Teacher

The Night Before Christmas

The Nightingale

The North Star

The Old Dark House

The Oppenheim Family

The Overcoat

The Ox-Bow Incident

The Oyster Princess

The Palace and the Fortress

The Paleface

The Palm Beach Story

The Paradine Case

The Parson's Widow

The Patriots

The Pearl of Death

The Perils of Pauline

The Petrified Forest

The Phantom Baron

The Phantom Carriage

The Phantom Wagon

The Phantom of the Opera

The Philadelphia Story

The Picture of Dorian Gray

The Pilots

The Pinch Hitter

The Pirate

The Plainsman

The Play House

The Poet and the Tsar

The Poster

The Postman Always Rings Twice

The Pride of the Clan

The Prince and the Pauper

The Prisoner of Shark Island

The Prisoner of Zenda

The Private Life of a Cat

The Project of Engineer Prite

The Public Enemy

The Quiet Duel

The Racket

The Real Glory

The Red Shoes

The Regenerates

The Return of Maxim

The Rich Bride

The Right to a Woman

The Ring

The Roaring Twenties

The Rules of the Game

The Russian Question

The Scarecrow

The Scarlet Empress

The Sea Hawk / Beggars of the Sea

The Sea of Grass

The Search

The Seashell and the Clergyman

The Secret Brigade

The Secret of Mayerling

The Self Seeker

The Sheik

The Shock

The Shop Around the Corner

The Sign of Four

The Singing City

The Sinner

The Skin Game

The Smiling Madame Beudet

The Son of Monte Cristo

The Son of the Sheik

The Song of Night

The Southerner

The Spider Woman

The Spiral Staircase

The Spy in Black

The Star

The Stationmaster

The Stone Flower

The Story of Louis Pasteur

The Story of the Last Chrysanthemums

The Strange Affair of Uncle Harry

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers

The Stranger

The Street Has Many Dreams

The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg

The Surf

The Suspect

The Tailor from Torzhok

The Talk of the Town

The Terror of Tiny Town

The Testament of Dr. Mabuse

The Texas Rangers

The Thaw

The Thief of Bagdad

The Thief of Bagdad

The Thin Man

The Third Blow

The Third Man

The Thirteen

The Three Million Trial

The Three Musketeers

The Three from the Filling Station

The Three-Sided Mirror

The Train Goes East

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

The Triumph of Sherlock Holmes

The Turning Point

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

The Two Orphans

The Unknown

The Unvanquished

The Valley of Decision

The Village Teacher

The Villain Still Pursued Her

The Vyborg Side

The Walls of Jericho

The Walls of Malapaga

The Wayward Daughter

The Wedding

The Wedding Night

The White Cliffs of Dover

The White Eagle

The White Fang

The Winner

The Wizard of Oz

The Wolf of the Malveneurs

The Woman from Nowhere

The Woman in the Window

The Woman of My Dreams

The Women

The Yearling

The Young Guard

The Young Lady and the Hooligan

The Youth of Maxim

There's One Born Every Minute

These Three

They Have a Motherland

They Live by Night

They Made Me a Criminal

They Met in Moscow

Thirst

This Ancient Law

This Is My Affair

This Is the Army

This Is the Night

Three Ages

Three Comrades

Three Friends and an Invention

Three Musketeers

Three Smart Girls

Three Smart Girls Grow Up

Three Songs of Lenin

Thunderstorm