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Poster of Enthusiasms
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Enthusiasms
6.8

Enthusiasms

, 1994
Uvlecheniya
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Enthusiasms
6.8

Cast

Svetlana Kolenda
Renata Litvinova
Renata Litvinova
Albina Skarga
Sergei Popov
Oleksandra Svenska
Aleksey Shevchenkov
Aleksey Shevchenkov
Aleksei Bokatov
Yevgeni Golubenko
Mariya Gudyma
Kim-en-Din
Valentin Kozachkov
Hippodrome player
Yekaterina Lobanova
Director Kira Muratova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 4 February 1994
Release date
4 February 1994 Russia 12+
4 March 1994 Kazakhstan
4 March 1994 Ukraine
Also known as
Uvlecheniya, Enthusiasms, Pasjonaci, Passioni, Passions, Petty Passions, Pomėgiai, Увлеченья

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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