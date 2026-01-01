Similar films for Enthusiasms
The Asthenic Syndrome Drama
1989, USSR
6.0
On the Steep Cliff Drama
1962, USSR
6.0
Two in One Drama
2007, Russia / Ukraine
5.0
The Tuner Drama
2004, Russia / Ukraine
7.0
Among Grey Stones Drama
1983, USSR
6.0
A Long Goodbye Drama
1971, USSR
7.0
Nash chestnyy khleb Drama
1964, USSR
6.0
Getting to Know the Big Wide World Drama, Romantic
1978, USSR
6.0
Cruelty Drama
2007, Russia
5.0
Second Class Citizens Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2001, Ukraine
7.0
It Doesn't Hurt Me Drama, Romantic
2006, Russia
6.0
Eternal Homecoming Comedy, Romantic
2012, Ukraine
5.0