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Poster of The Pagemaster
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Pagemaster
6.9

The Pagemaster

, 1994
The Pagemaster
USA / Family, Adventure, Animation, Detective, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Pagemaster
6.9

Synopsis

A cowardly boy who buries himself in accident statistics enters a library to escape a storm only to be transformed into an animated illustration by the Pagemaster. He has to work through obstacles from classic books to return to real life.

Cast

Macaulay Culkin
Macaulay Culkin
Richard Tyler
Christopher Lloyd
Christopher Lloyd
The Pagemaster
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg
Patrick Stewart
Patrick Stewart
Leonard Nimoy
Leonard Nimoy
Kanin Howell
Neighborhood Kid
Alexis Kirschner
Neighborhood Kid
Jessica Kirschner
Neighborhood Kid
Guy Mansker
Neighborhood Kid
Brandon S. McKay
Neighborhood Kid
Stephen Sheehan
Neighborhood Kid
Ed Begley Jr.
Ed Begley Jr.
Alan Tyler
Director Pixote Hunt, Joe Johnston
Writer David Kirschner, David Casci, Ernie Contreras
Composer James Horner
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 23 November 1994
Release date
23 November 1994 Russia 12+
9 December 1994 Australia G
23 December 1994 Brazil
7 April 1995 Czechia U
10 February 1995 Denmark
15 February 1995 France
2 February 1995 Germany
31 May 1995 Great Britain
16 December 1994 Ireland G
23 November 1994 Kazakhstan
16 February 1995 Netherlands
9 December 1994 Sweden 7
23 November 1994 USA
23 November 1994 Ukraine
MPAA G
Budget $27,000,000
Worldwide Gross $13,670,688
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Turner Pictures (I), David Kirschner Productions
Also known as
The Pagemaster, El guardián de las palabras, A Grande Viagem, Aka Ævintýra Flakkarinn, Bøgernes herre, Bøkenes herre, De boekmagiër, Der Pagemaster - Richies fantastische Reise, El espadachín valiente, El guardián de fantasía, El pequeño angelito contraataca, Knygų valdovas, Masallar Prensi, Megalo taxidi stin peripeteia, Pagemaster - Den magiska resan, Pagemaster - L'avventura meravigliosa, Pagemaster - O Mestre da Fantasia, Reszkessetek, nem hagyom magam!, Richard au pays des livres magiques, Richard et le secret des livres magiques, Riku kirjamaassa, Riku kirjaviidakossa, Stăpânul cărţilor, Władca ksiąg, Μεγάλο ταξίδι στην περιπέτεια, Володар сторінок, Господарят на страниците, Магична библиотека, Повелитель страниц, ページマスター, 時空大聖, Vládca kníh, Vládce knih, Pagemaster, o Mestre da Magia

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 

Quotes

Richard Tyler Hey! How'd you get here?
Fantasy Quit it! We are in the presence of the Pagemaster.
Richard Tyler I *know* who he is. He's the guy who did all THIS to me! Do you have any idea what I've been through?
The Pagemaster Tell me.
Richard Tyler I was nearly torn to shreds by a crazy doctor, I was made a slave to a bunch of mangy pirates, and eaten. Got that? Eaten by a fire-breathing dragon!
Horror He don't mean it, my Pagemaster. He don't mean it.
Richard Tyler Not to mention being tossed, squashed, and scared practically to death!
The Pagemaster Yet you stand before me.
Richard Tyler Well, yeah.
The Pagemaster Think, boy. What kind of an adventure would you have had if I brought you here with the turn of a page?
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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