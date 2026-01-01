Richard Tyler Hey! How'd you get here?

Fantasy Quit it! We are in the presence of the Pagemaster.

Richard Tyler I *know* who he is. He's the guy who did all THIS to me! Do you have any idea what I've been through?

The Pagemaster Tell me.

Richard Tyler I was nearly torn to shreds by a crazy doctor, I was made a slave to a bunch of mangy pirates, and eaten. Got that? Eaten by a fire-breathing dragon!

Horror He don't mean it, my Pagemaster. He don't mean it.

Richard Tyler Not to mention being tossed, squashed, and scared practically to death!

The Pagemaster Yet you stand before me.

Richard Tyler Well, yeah.