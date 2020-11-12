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Poster of Nowhere to Run
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Nowhere to Run
6.2

Nowhere to Run

, 1993
Nowhere to Run
USA / Action, Drama, Romantic, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Nowhere to Run
6.2

Cast

Jean-Claude Van Damme
Jean-Claude Van Damme
Sam
Rosanna Arquette
Rosanna Arquette
Clydie
Kieran Culkin
Kieran Culkin
Mookie
Ted Levine
Ted Levine
Mr. Dunston
Anthony Starke
Billy
Joss Ackland
Franklin Hale
Tiffany Taubman
Bree
Edward Blatchford
Lonnie
Allan Graf
Bus Driver
Leonard Termo
Bus Guard
Director Robert Harmon
Writer Richard Marquand, Leslie Bohem, Joe Eszterhas, Randy Feldman
Composer Mark Isham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1993
Online premiere 1 December 2021
World premiere 15 January 1993
Release date
14 May 1993 Czechia 12+
7 April 1993 France
25 March 1993 Germany
21 May 1993 Great Britain 15
28 May 1993 Hungary
29 April 1993 Netherlands
4 June 1993 Portugal
7 May 1993 Spain
15 January 1993 USA
MPAA R
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $22,189,039
Production Columbia Pictures, Adelson-Baumgarten Productions
Also known as
Nowhere to Run, Sin escape, Cavale sans issue, Ganar o morir, Accerchiato, Crossing the Line, Ei pakopaikkaa, Fara scapare, Hiába futsz, Horis diexodo, Ingen utväg, Intet sted å flykte, Kaçacak Yer Yok, Le protecteur traqué, Ne možeš pobeći, Není úniku, Nėra kur bėgti, Niet úniku, Ohne Ausweg, Pals, Põgeneda pole kuhugi, Ryggen mod muren, Sem Escape - Vencer ou Morrer, Sin escape (Ganar o morir), Ubeznik, Uciec, ale dokąd?, Vencer ou Morrer, Χωρίς διέξοδο, Невъзможно бягство, Некуда бежать, Нема куди тікати, ボディ・ターゲット, 无处逃亡, Sin escape: ganar o morir

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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