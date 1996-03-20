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Poster of Evil Has A Face
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Evil Has A Face
5.4

Evil Has A Face

, 1996
Evil Has A Face
USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Evil Has A Face
5.4

Cast

Sean Young
Sean Young
Gwen McGerrall
William R. Moses
Tom
Joe Guzaldo
Radacek
Brighton Hertford
Bria
Chelcie Ross
McGarrell
Morgan McCabe
Kohler
Kate Buddeke
Ellen
Mary Seibel
Degattis
Jason Wells
Skullington
Dick Cusack
Lester
Director Rob Fresco
Writer Rob Fresco
Composer Joseph Vitarelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 20 March 1996
Release date
20 March 1996 Russia
20 March 1996 Kazakhstan
20 March 1996 USA
20 March 1996 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production MCA Television Entertainment (MTE), Spinnaker Films
Also known as
Evil Has a Face, A Face da Maldade, A Face do Mal, A rettegés arca, Das Böse hat ein Gesicht, Efialtikes anamniseis, El rostro del mal, Face a Face com o Crime, Kurjuse nägu, La cara del mal, Le visage du diable, Oblicze zła, Paholaisen kasvot, Portrait-Robot, Secretos profundos, Trazos del pasado, Лицо зла

Film rating

5.4
Rate 14 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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