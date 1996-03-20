ProductionMCA Television Entertainment (MTE), Spinnaker Films
Also known as
Evil Has a Face, A Face da Maldade, A Face do Mal, A rettegés arca, Das Böse hat ein Gesicht, Efialtikes anamniseis, El rostro del mal, Face a Face com o Crime, Kurjuse nägu, La cara del mal, Le visage du diable, Oblicze zła, Paholaisen kasvot, Portrait-Robot, Secretos profundos, Trazos del pasado, Лицо зла
Film rating
5.4
Rate14 votes
5.3IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.