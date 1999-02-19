October Sky, Cielo de octubre, Céu de Outubro, Ciel d'octobre, 十月的天空, Cielo d'ottobre, Dogonić kosmos, Dosięgnąć kosmosu, Ekim Düşü, Lokakuun taivas, Nebo u listopadu, Những Cậu Bé Hỏa Tiễn, O Céu de Outubro, October Sky (Cielo de octubre), Októberi égbolt, Októbrové nebo, Oktobrsko nebo, Oktoobritaevas, Październikowe niebo, Říjnové nebe, Rocket Boys, Spalio dangus, Tombé du ciel, Όνειρα του ουρανού, Жовтневе небо, Октобарско небо, Октябрьское небо, 遠い空の向こうに, 飛一般夢想, เติมฝันให้เต็มฟ้า, Cer de octombrie
Film rating
7.9
Rate12 votes
7.8IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Quotes
Homer[to John]Dad, I may not be the best, but I come to believe that I got it in me to be somebody in this world. And it's not because I'm so different from you either, it's because I'm the same. I mean, I can be just as hard-headed, and just as tough. I only hope I can be as good a man as you. Sure, Wernher von Braun is a great scientist, but he isn't my hero.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.