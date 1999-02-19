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Poster of October Sky
7.9
Kinoafisha Films October Sky
7.9

October Sky

, 1999
October Sky
USA / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of October Sky
7.9

Synopsis

The true story of Homer Hickam, a coal miner's son who was inspired by the first Sputnik launch to take up rocketry against his father's wishes.

Cast

Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal
Homer Hickam
Laura Dern
Laura Dern
Miss Riley
Chris Cooper
Chris Cooper
John Hickam
Chris Owen
Chris Owen
Quentin
William Lee Scott
William Lee Scott
Roy Lee
Chad Lindberg
Chad Lindberg
O'Dell
Natalie Canerday
Elsie Hickam
Scott Miles
Jim Hickam
Randy Stripling
Leon Bolden
Chris Ellis
Chris Ellis
Principal Turner
Director Joe Johnston
Writer Homer H. Hickam Jr., Lewis Colick
Composer Mark Isham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1999
Online premiere 19 February 1999
World premiere 19 February 1999
Release date
19 February 1999 Russia 6+
15 October 1999 Brazil 12
26 January 2000 France
10 December 1999 Great Britain PG
19 November 1999 Italy
26 February 2000 Japan
19 February 1999 Kazakhstan
19 February 1999 USA
19 February 1999 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $34,698,753
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
October Sky, Cielo de octubre, Céu de Outubro, Ciel d'octobre, 十月的天空, Cielo d'ottobre, Dogonić kosmos, Dosięgnąć kosmosu, Ekim Düşü, Lokakuun taivas, Nebo u listopadu, Những Cậu Bé Hỏa Tiễn, O Céu de Outubro, October Sky (Cielo de octubre), Októberi égbolt, Októbrové nebo, Oktobrsko nebo, Oktoobritaevas, Październikowe niebo, Říjnové nebe, Rocket Boys, Spalio dangus, Tombé du ciel, Όνειρα του ουρανού, Жовтневе небо, Октобарско небо, Октябрьское небо, 遠い空の向こうに, 飛一般夢想, เติมฝันให้เต็มฟ้า, Cer de octombrie

Film rating

7.9
Rate 12 votes
7.8 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Homer [to John] Dad, I may not be the best, but I come to believe that I got it in me to be somebody in this world. And it's not because I'm so different from you either, it's because I'm the same. I mean, I can be just as hard-headed, and just as tough. I only hope I can be as good a man as you. Sure, Wernher von Braun is a great scientist, but he isn't my hero.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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