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Poster of Bicentennial Man
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Bicentennial Man
6.9

Bicentennial Man

, 1999
Bicentennial Man
USA, Germany / Romantic, Drama, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Bicentennial Man
6.9

Synopsis

An android endeavors to become human as he gradually acquires emotions.

Cast

Robin Williams
Robin Williams
Andrew
Embeth Davidtz
Embeth Davidtz
Portia
Sam Neill
Sam Neill
Sir
Oliver Platt
Oliver Platt
Rupert Burns
Kiersten Warren
Galatea
Wendy Crewson
Wendy Crewson
Ma'am
Hallie Eisenberg
Little Miss - 7 Yrs. Old
Angela Landis
Miss
Lindze Letherman
Miss - 9 Yrs. Old
John Michael Higgins
Bill Feingold
Director Chris Columbus
Writer Nicholas Kazan, Isaac Asimov, Robert Silverberg
Composer James Horner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes
Production year 1999
Online premiere 16 March 2000
World premiere 17 December 1999
Release date
6 April 2000 Russia 12+
26 December 1999 Australia
11 February 2000 Brazil
15 March 2000 France
8 March 2000 Germany
21 January 2000 Great Britain
4 February 2000 Greece
10 February 2000 Hungary
21 January 2000 Ireland
3 February 2000 Italy
6 April 2000 Kazakhstan
31 March 2000 Portugal
29 January 2000 South Korea
2 March 2000 Spain
28 January 2000 Thailand
17 December 1999 USA
6 April 2000 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $100,000,000
Worldwide Gross $87,423,861
Production Touchstone Pictures, Columbia Pictures, 1492 Pictures
Also known as
Bicentennial Man, El hombre bicentenario, 200-årsmannen, O Homem Bicentenário, 200-aastane mees, 200-årsmannen: Bicentennial Man, A kétszáz éves ember, Andrew - člen naší rodiny, Andrew Martin, Andrew NDR114, Andrew, člen našej rodiny, Człowiek przyszłości, Der 200 Jahre Mann, Ish Ha-Mataim, L'home bicentenari, L'homme bicentenaire, L'uomo bicentenario, Mojih 200 godina, Mojih 200 let, Người Máy 200 Tuổi, O anthropos ton dyo aionon, Omul bicentenar, Robot Adam, Robotin elämää, Robotmennesket, Tukstantmečio žmogus, Ο άνθρωπος των δύο αιώνων, Двестагодишен човек, Двестогодишњи човек, Двохсотрічна людина, Двухсотлетний человек, 바이센테니얼 맨, アンドリューNDR114, 二百年人, 伙伴, 变人, 机器管家, 變人, 跨世纪机器人, 铁人浮生记, 200 Yaşlı İnsan, مرد دویست‌ساله

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 11 August 2021
Listen to the
soundtrack Bicentennial Man

Quotes

President Marjorie Bota Andrew Martin
Andrew Martin I've always tried to make sense of things. There must be some reason I am as I am. As you can see, Madame Chairman, I am no longer immortal.
President Marjorie Bota You have arranged to die?
Andrew Martin In a sense I have. I am growing old, my body is deteriorating, and like all of you, will eventually cease to function. As a robot, I could have lived forever. But I tell you all today, I would rather die a man, than live for all eternity a machine.
President Marjorie Bota Why do you want this?
Andrew Martin To be acknowledged for who and what I am, no more, no less. Not for acclaim, not for approval, but, the simple truth of that recognition. This has been the elemental drive of my existence, and it must be achieved, if I am to live or die with dignity.
President Marjorie Bota Mister Martin, what you are asking for is extremely complex and controversial. It will not be an easy decision. I must ask for your patience while I take the necessary time to make a determination of this extremely delicate matter.
Andrew Martin And I await your decision, Madame Chairman, thank-you for your patience.
[turns to Portia and whispers]
Andrew Martin I tried.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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