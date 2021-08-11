President Marjorie Bota Andrew Martin

Andrew Martin I've always tried to make sense of things. There must be some reason I am as I am. As you can see, Madame Chairman, I am no longer immortal.

President Marjorie Bota You have arranged to die?

Andrew Martin In a sense I have. I am growing old, my body is deteriorating, and like all of you, will eventually cease to function. As a robot, I could have lived forever. But I tell you all today, I would rather die a man, than live for all eternity a machine.

President Marjorie Bota Why do you want this?

Andrew Martin To be acknowledged for who and what I am, no more, no less. Not for acclaim, not for approval, but, the simple truth of that recognition. This has been the elemental drive of my existence, and it must be achieved, if I am to live or die with dignity.

President Marjorie Bota Mister Martin, what you are asking for is extremely complex and controversial. It will not be an easy decision. I must ask for your patience while I take the necessary time to make a determination of this extremely delicate matter.

Andrew Martin And I await your decision, Madame Chairman, thank-you for your patience.

[turns to Portia and whispers]