After the earthquake of Guilan, a film director and his son travel to the devastated area to search for the actors from the movie the director made there a few years previously. In their search, they see how people who have lost everything in the earthquake still have hope and try to live life to the fullest.
CountryIran
Runtime1 hour 35 minutes
Production year1992
Online premiere10 May 2020
World premiere1 February 1992
Release date
2 June 2021
France
U
27 May 1993
Netherlands
14 March 1998
South Korea
12
ProductionKanun parvaresh fekri, Kanun parvaresh fekri
Also known as
Zendegi va digar hich, And Life Goes On, E a Vida Continua, Et la vie continue, Life and Nothing More..., Life, and Nothing More..., Livet börjar igen, Y la vida continúa, A życie trwa dalej, And Life Goes on..., E la vita continua, En het leven gaat door, És az élet megy tovább, I život se nastavlja, Ja elämä jatkuu, La vida continúa, Livet begynder igen, Livet går videre, Und das Leben geht weiter, Život a nič viac, Život i ništa više..., Život jde dál, Και η ζωή συνεχίζεται, Жизнь и ничего более, そして人生はつづく, 春風吹又生, 生生長流