Poster of Life and Nothing More...
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Life and Nothing More...

Life and Nothing More...

Zendegi va digar hich 18+
Synopsis

After the earthquake of Guilan, a film director and his son travel to the devastated area to search for the actors from the movie the director made there a few years previously. In their search, they see how people who have lost everything in the earthquake still have hope and try to live life to the fullest.
Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1992
Online premiere 10 May 2020
World premiere 1 February 1992
Release date
2 June 2021 France U
27 May 1993 Netherlands
14 March 1998 South Korea 12
Production Kanun parvaresh fekri, Kanun parvaresh fekri
Also known as
Zendegi va digar hich, And Life Goes On, E a Vida Continua, Et la vie continue, Life and Nothing More..., Life, and Nothing More..., Livet börjar igen, Y la vida continúa, A życie trwa dalej, And Life Goes on..., E la vita continua, En het leven gaat door, És az élet megy tovább, I život se nastavlja, Ja elämä jatkuu, La vida continúa, Livet begynder igen, Livet går videre, Und das Leben geht weiter, Život a nič viac, Život i ništa više..., Život jde dál, Και η ζωή συνεχίζεται, Жизнь и ничего более, そして人生はつづく, 春風吹又生, 生生長流
Director
Abbas Kiarostami
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
