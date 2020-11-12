'To live, is to battle with fiends in the vaults of the heart and mind. To write: that is to sit in judgment over one's self'. Ibsen said that. He was right.

Bruce Simmons [opening lines quoting intertitle] 'To live, is to battle with fiends in the vaults of the heart and mind. To write: that is to sit in judgment over one's self'. Ibsen said that. He was right.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.