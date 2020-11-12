Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Where Sleeping Dogs Lie
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Where Sleeping Dogs Lie
5.0

Where Sleeping Dogs Lie

, 1991
Where Sleeping Dogs Lie
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Where Sleeping Dogs Lie
5.0

Cast

Dylan McDermott
Dylan McDermott
Bruce Simmons
Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone
Serena Black
Tom Sizemore
Tom Sizemore
Eddie Hale
Charles Finch
Evan Best
Ron Karabatsos
Stan Reeb
Mary Woronov
Woman Tourist
David Q. Combs
Man Tourist
Vanna Bonta
Serena's Secretary
Elizabeth Whitcraft
Serena's Secretary
Richard Zavaglia
Jillian McWhirter
Brett Cullen
Brett Cullen
Director Charles Finch
Writer Yolande Turner, Charles Finch
Composer Hans Zimmer, Mark Mancina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 13 November 1991
Release date
13 November 1991 Russia 16+
13 November 1991 Kazakhstan
13 November 1991 USA
13 November 1991 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Sotela Pictures
Also known as
Where Sleeping Dogs Lie, La mort en dédicace, Ahol alvó kutyák hevernek, Cães Adormecidos, Confesión criminal, Den felande länken, Diário de um Crime, Diario di un assassino, Kuszenie losu, Sleeping Dogs - Tagebuch eines Mörders, Usnuli besni psi, Warum schlafende Hunde wecken?, Where Sleeping Dogs Lie - Warum schlafende Hunde wecken?, Където кучетата спят, Там, где покоится зло, Там, где скрыта тайна, 犬の眠る場所, Warum schlafende Hunde wecken

Film rating

5.0
Rate 13 votes
4.5 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Bruce Simmons [opening lines quoting intertitle] 'To live, is to battle with fiends in the vaults of the heart and mind. To write: that is to sit in judgment over one's self'. Ibsen said that. He was right.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Where Sleeping Dogs Lie

Scissors
Scissors Thriller
1991, USA
6.0
Cold Steel
Cold Steel Action, Thriller
1987, USA
4.6
Diary of a Hitman
Diary of a Hitman Crime, Drama, Thriller
1991, USA
5.2
Year of the Gun
Year of the Gun Crime, Thriller
1991, USA
5.6
Running Wild
Running Wild Drama, Western
2017, USA
5.9
When a Man Falls in the Forest
When a Man Falls in the Forest Romantic, Drama
2007, Germany / Canada / USA
5.7
If I Had Known I Was a Genius
If I Had Known I Was a Genius Comedy, Drama
2007, USA
5.2
Beautiful Joe
Beautiful Joe Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2000, USA / Great Britain
6.0
Simpatico
Simpatico Comedy, Drama, Crime
1999, Great Britain / France / USA
4.6
Last Dance
Last Dance Drama
1996, USA
6.9
He Said, She Said
He Said, She Said Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1991, USA
5.6
Blood and Sand
Blood and Sand Romantic, Drama
1989, Spain / USA
5.9
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more