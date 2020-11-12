5.0Where Sleeping Dogs Lie
Where Sleeping Dogs Lie, 1991
USA / Thriller / 18+
Cast
Charles Finch
Evan Best
Ron Karabatsos
Stan Reeb
Mary Woronov
Woman Tourist
David Q. Combs
Man Tourist
Vanna Bonta
Serena's Secretary
Elizabeth Whitcraft
Serena's Secretary
Richard Zavaglia
Jillian McWhirter
Director Charles Finch
Writer Yolande Turner, Charles Finch
Composer Hans Zimmer, Mark Mancina
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 13 November 1991
Release date
|13 November 1991
|Russia
|16+
|13 November 1991
|Kazakhstan
|13 November 1991
|USA
|13 November 1991
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Sotela Pictures
Also known as
Where Sleeping Dogs Lie, La mort en dédicace, Ahol alvó kutyák hevernek, Cães Adormecidos, Confesión criminal, Den felande länken, Diário de um Crime, Diario di un assassino, Kuszenie losu, Sleeping Dogs - Tagebuch eines Mörders, Usnuli besni psi, Warum schlafende Hunde wecken?, Where Sleeping Dogs Lie - Warum schlafende Hunde wecken?, Където кучетата спят, Там, где покоится зло, Там, где скрыта тайна, 犬の眠る場所, Warum schlafende Hunde wecken
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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