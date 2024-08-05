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Poster of Am I Beautiful?
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Am I Beautiful?
6.8

Am I Beautiful?

, 1998
Bin ich schoen?
Germany / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Am I Beautiful?
6.8

Cast

Iris Berben
Rita
Senta Berger
Gottfried John
Franka Potente
Franka Potente
Linda
Heike Makatsch
Heike Makatsch
Anica Dobra
Anica Dobra
Franziska
Marie Zielcke
Angelina
Carla Weindler
Carla
Julian Messner
Philip
Suzanne von Borsody
Lucy
Gustav Peter Wöhler
Werner
Steffen Wink
Klaus
Director Doris Dörrie
Writer Doris Dörrie, Rolf Basedow, Ruth Stadler
Composer Roman Bunka
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 17 September 1998
Release date
17 September 1998 Germany
8 June 2000 Netherlands
Production Constantin Film, Fanes Film
Also known as
Bin ich schön?, ¿Soy linda?, Am I Beautiful?, ¿Bin ich schön?, Czy jestem piękna?, Olenko minä kaunis?, Suis-je belle ?, Szép vagyok?, Красива ли я?, アム・アイ・ビューティフル?, 預約下一個世紀的溫柔, Suis-je belle?

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 5 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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