6.7 IMDb Rating: 6.7
The Paper 18+
Synopsis

NYC tabloid editor Henry is faced with tough decisions while he faces several serious life challenges and a tempting job offer.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 18 March 1994
Release date
25 March 1994 Russia 16+
26 May 1994 Czechia U
25 May 1994 France
2 June 1994 Germany
13 May 1994 Italy
25 March 1994 Kazakhstan
18 March 1994 USA
25 March 1994 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $6,000,000
Worldwide Gross $48,424,341
Production Universal Pictures, Imagine Entertainment
Also known as
The Paper, El periódico, Le journal, O Jornal, Schlagzeilen, Газета, Cronisti d'assalto, Deadline, El diario, Etusivu, Før deadline, Första sidan, Ha-Eeton, İşkolik, Lapzárta, Novine, Press-stopp!, Schlagzeilen - Je härter, desto besser, The Paper - Primeira Página, The Paper (Detrás de la noticia), To protoselido, Zawód: dziennikarz, Ziarul, Το πρωτοσέλιδο, Вестникът, ザ・ペーパー, 媒體先鋒
Director
Ron Howard
Ron Howard
Cast
Michael Keaton
Michael Keaton
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei
6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Quotes
Henry I realize this doesn't exactly get us off on the right foot.
Paul Bladden, New York Sentinel The right foot, are you out of your mind? The offer is rescinded. How stupid do you think we are? What do you think I get when I put two and two together? Three? Three and a half?
Henry Look, I'm trying to be reasonable here, and just let me...
Paul Bladden, New York Sentinel Why don't you just take my wallet as well?
Henry Let me talk. Let me say something, wait a m...
Paul Bladden, New York Sentinel Well, I hope you're satisfied, asshole! You just blew your chance to cover the world!
Henry Really? Well guess fucking what? I don't really fucking care. You wanna know fucking why? Because I don't fucking live in the fucking world! I live in fucking New York City! So go fuck yourself!
[Henry slams down telephone back on the receiver]
Janet, Henry's Secretary You handled that well.
Henry Thank you.
