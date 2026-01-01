Henry I realize this doesn't exactly get us off on the right foot.

Paul Bladden, New York Sentinel The right foot, are you out of your mind? The offer is rescinded. How stupid do you think we are? What do you think I get when I put two and two together? Three? Three and a half?

Henry Look, I'm trying to be reasonable here, and just let me...

Paul Bladden, New York Sentinel Why don't you just take my wallet as well?

Henry Let me talk. Let me say something, wait a m...

Paul Bladden, New York Sentinel Well, I hope you're satisfied, asshole! You just blew your chance to cover the world!

Henry Really? Well guess fucking what? I don't really fucking care. You wanna know fucking why? Because I don't fucking live in the fucking world! I live in fucking New York City! So go fuck yourself!

[Henry slams down telephone back on the receiver]

Janet, Henry's Secretary You handled that well.