Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Death and the Maiden
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Death and the Maiden
7.6

Death and the Maiden

, 1994
Death and the Maiden
USA, France, Great Britain / Crime, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Death and the Maiden
7.6

Cast

Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver
Paulina Escobar
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley
Dr. Roberto Miranda
Stuart Wilson
Gerardo Escobar
Jonathan Vega
Dr. Miranda's Son
Rodolphe Vega
Dr. Miranda's Son
Gilberto Cortés
String Quartet Player
Eduardo Valenzuela
String Quartet Player
Krystia Mova
Dr. Miranda's Wife
Jorge Cruz
String Quartet Player
Carlos Moreno
String Quartet Player
Director Roman Polanski
Writer Ariel Dorfman, Rafael Yglesias
Composer Wojciech Kilar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / France / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 4 May 1994
Release date
23 December 1994 Russia 16+
24 August 1995 Czechia 15+
29 March 1995 France
4 May 1994 Germany
11 April 1996 Hungary
23 December 1994 Kazakhstan
26 January 1995 Netherlands
10 June 1995 South Korea 18
3 March 1995 Spain
23 December 1994 USA
23 December 1994 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,103,716
Production Fine Line Features, Capitol Films, Channel Four Films
Also known as
Death and the Maiden, La muerte y la doncella, La jeune fille et la mort, Yö ei tunne armoa, A halál és a lányka, A Morte e a Donzela, A Noite da Vingança, Death & the Maiden, Deklica in smrt, Der Tod und das Mädchen, Döden och flickan, Døden og piken, Dr Death, Ha-Alma V'Ha-Muv'it, La mort i la donzella, La morte e la fanciulla, Marg va dooshizeh, Maut aur Yuvatee, Mirtis ir mergele, Natt utan nåd, O thanatos kai i kori, Ölüm ve Bakire, Śmierć i dziewczyna, Smrť a dievča, Smrt a dívka, Smrt i devojka, Smrt i djevojka, Ο θάνατος και η κόρη, Смерть и девушка, Смерть і Діва, Смъртта и момичето, 死と処女, 死亡處女, 진실, Смерть і дівчина

Film rating

7.6
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb

Quotes

Gerardo Escobar As long as you're holding the gun, we have nothing to discuss.
Paulina Escobar On the contrary, the minute I give up the gun all discussion will end.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Death and the Maiden

Based on a True Story
Based on a True Story Thriller, Drama
2017, Canada / Belgium
5.0
Venus in Fur
Venus in Fur Drama
2013, France / Poland
7.0
The Ghost Writer
The Ghost Writer Crime, Drama, Thriller
2010, USA
7.0
Frantic
Frantic Drama, Thriller, Crime
1988, France / USA
7.0
Macbeth
Macbeth Drama
1971, USA
7.0
An Officer and a Spy
An Officer and a Spy Drama, Thriller, History
2019, France
7.0
Knife in the Water
Knife in the Water Thriller, Drama
1962, Poland
7.0
Bitter Moon
Bitter Moon Drama
1992, France / Great Britain
7.0
The Tenant
The Tenant Thriller, Drama, Detective
1976, France
7.0
Repulsion
Repulsion Drama
1965, Great Britain
7.0
The Ninth Gate
The Ninth Gate Mystery, Horror, Thriller
1999, Spain / France / USA
7.0
Oliver Twist
Oliver Twist Family, Drama
2005, France / Great Britain / Czechia
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more