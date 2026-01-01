ProductionFine Line Features, Capitol Films, Channel Four Films
Also known as
Death and the Maiden, La muerte y la doncella, La jeune fille et la mort, Yö ei tunne armoa, A halál és a lányka, A Morte e a Donzela, A Noite da Vingança, Death & the Maiden, Deklica in smrt, Der Tod und das Mädchen, Döden och flickan, Døden og piken, Dr Death, Ha-Alma V'Ha-Muv'it, La mort i la donzella, La morte e la fanciulla, Marg va dooshizeh, Maut aur Yuvatee, Mirtis ir mergele, Natt utan nåd, O thanatos kai i kori, Ölüm ve Bakire, Śmierć i dziewczyna, Smrť a dievča, Smrt a dívka, Smrt i devojka, Smrt i djevojka, Ο θάνατος και η κόρη, Смерть и девушка, Смерть і Діва, Смъртта и момичето, 死と処女, 死亡處女, 진실, Смерть і дівчина
Film rating
7.6
Rate13 votes
7.2IMDb
Quotes
Gerardo EscobarAs long as you're holding the gun, we have nothing to discuss.
Paulina EscobarOn the contrary, the minute I give up the gun all discussion will end.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.