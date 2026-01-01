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Rayskiy Sad
Rayskiy Sad
, 1990
Rayskiy Sad
USSR / Family / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Sabira Annaklycheva
Chemen Bayramova
Ata Dovletov
Serdar Nobatov
Aman Odayev
Director
Ilmurad Bekmiyev
Writer
Svetlana Mikhalchenko
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
1990
World premiere
1 June 1990
Release date
1 June 1990
USSR
Production
Turkmenfilm
Also known as
Rayskiy Sad, Райский сад
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Film rating
0.0
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