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Poster of Rayskiy Sad
Kinoafisha Films Rayskiy Sad

Rayskiy Sad

, 1990
Rayskiy Sad
USSR / Family / 18+
Poster of Rayskiy Sad

Cast

Sabira Annaklycheva
Chemen Bayramova
Ata Dovletov
Serdar Nobatov
Aman Odayev
Director Ilmurad Bekmiyev
Writer Svetlana Mikhalchenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 1 June 1990
Release date
1 June 1990 USSR
Production Turkmenfilm
Also known as
Rayskiy Sad, Райский сад

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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