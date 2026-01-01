Industrial Symphony No. 1: The Dream of the Brokenhearted
Industrial Symphony No. 1: The Dream of the Broken Hearted18+
Synopsis
The performer of Twin Peaks theme Julee Cruise's experimental concert film, which opens with a short intro where a man breaks up with his girl over the phone, which devastates her. The concert is set in her nightmarish subconscious mind.
CountryUSA
Runtime50 minutes
Production year1990
World premiere1 January 1990
Release date
1 January 1990
Russia
1 January 1990
Kazakhstan
1 January 1990
Ukraine
ProductionPropaganda Films
Also known as
Industrial Symphony No. 1: The Dream of the Brokenhearted, Industrial Symphony No. 1, Industrial Symphony No. 1: The Dream of the Broken Hearted, Symfonia przemyslowa nr 1, Индустриальная симфония #1: Сон девушки с разбитым сердцем, Индустриальная симфония No1: Сон девушки с разбитым сердцем