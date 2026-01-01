Menu
Poster of Industrial Symphony No. 1: The Dream of the Brokenhearted
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7
Kinoafisha Films Industrial Symphony No. 1: The Dream of the Brokenhearted

Industrial Symphony No. 1: The Dream of the Brokenhearted

Industrial Symphony No. 1: The Dream of the Broken Hearted 18+
Synopsis

The performer of Twin Peaks theme Julee Cruise's experimental concert film, which opens with a short intro where a man breaks up with his girl over the phone, which devastates her. The concert is set in her nightmarish subconscious mind.
Country USA
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 1 January 1990
1 January 1990 Russia 0+
1 January 1990 Kazakhstan
1 January 1990 Ukraine
Production Propaganda Films
Industrial Symphony No. 1: The Dream of the Brokenhearted, Industrial Symphony No. 1, Industrial Symphony No. 1: The Dream of the Broken Hearted, Symfonia przemyslowa nr 1, Индустриальная симфония #1: Сон девушки с разбитым сердцем, Индустриальная симфония No1: Сон девушки с разбитым сердцем
David Lynch
David Lynch
Laura Dern
Laura Dern
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage
Julee Cruise
