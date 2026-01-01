Menu
Poster of The Wonderful, Horrible Life of Leni Riefenstahl
8.1 IMDb Rating: 8
Kinoafisha Films The Wonderful, Horrible Life of Leni Riefenstahl

The Wonderful, Horrible Life of Leni Riefenstahl

Die Macht der Bilder: Leni Riefenstahl 18+
Synopsis

A documentary about the life and work of Leni Riefenstahl, a German film director most notorious for making the most effective propaganda films for the Nazis.
Country France / Great Britain / Germany / Belgium
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute
Production year 1993
World premiere 11 September 1993
Release date
11 September 1993 Russia 0+
2 August 1996 Brazil
11 September 1993 Canada
8 November 1995 France
8 July 1995 Japan
11 September 1993 Kazakhstan
25 August 2002 Portugal
14 October 1993 USA
11 September 1993 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $449,707
Production Omega Film GmbH, Nomad Films, Channel Four Films
Also known as
Die Macht der Bilder: Leni Riefenstahl, The Wonderful, Horrible Life of Leni Riefenstahl, A képek hatalma: Leni Riefenstahl, Billedets magt, La forza delle immagini, Leni Riefenstahl - A Deusa Imperfeita, Leni Riefenstahl - Le Pouvoir des images, Leni Riefenstahlin ihana, kauhea elämä, Potęga obrazu - Leni Riefenstahl, The Power of the Image: Leni Riefenstahl, The Wonderful Horrible Life of Leni Reifenstahl, Zendegiye Makhoof va Shegeftangize Leni Riefenstahl, Η δύναμη των εικόνων: Η υπέροχη, φρικτή ζωή της Λένι Ρίφενσταλ, Λένι Ρίφενσταλ: Σκοτάδι και φως, Прекрасная и ужасная жизнь Лени Рифеншталь, レニ
Director
Ray Müller
Cast
Leni Riefenstahl
Marlene Dietrich
Marlene Dietrich
Walter Frentz
Saburo Ito
Cast and Crew
Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
