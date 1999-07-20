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Poster of The Haunting
4.7
The Haunting - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Haunting
4.7

The Haunting

, 1999
The Haunting
USA / Fantasy, Thriller, Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Haunting
4.7
The Haunting - Trailer
The Haunting  Trailer

Synopsis

When Eleanor, Theo, and Luke decide to take part in a sleep study at a huge mansion they get more than they bargained for when Dr. Marrow tells them of the house's ghostly past.

Cast

Lili Taylor
Lili Taylor
Nell
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson
Dr. David Marrow
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Theo
Owen Wilson
Owen Wilson
Luke Sanderson
Bruce Dern
Bruce Dern
Mr. Dudley
Marian Seldes
Mrs. Dudley
Alix Koromzay
Mary Lambetta
Todd Field
Todd Hackett
Virginia Madsen
Virginia Madsen
Jane
Michael Cavanaugh
Dr. Malcolm Keogh
Director Jan de Bont
Writer David Self, Shirley Jackson
Composer Jerry Goldsmith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 20 July 1999
Release date
20 October 1999 Russia 16+
16 September 1999 Argentina
23 September 1999 Australia
27 October 1999 Belgium
24 September 1999 Brazil
11 November 1999 Czechia 12+
8 October 1999 Denmark
27 October 1999 Egypt
3 December 1999 Estonia
1 October 1999 Finland
27 October 1999 France
14 October 1999 Germany
24 September 1999 Great Britain
30 September 1999 Hong Kong
14 October 1999 Hungary
8 October 1999 Iceland
24 September 1999 Ireland
9 September 1999 Israel
22 October 1999 Italy
2 October 1999 Japan
20 October 1999 Kazakhstan
29 September 1999 Kuwait
17 September 1999 Malaysia
29 September 1999 Malta
14 October 1999 Netherlands
7 October 1999 New Zealand
5 November 1999 Norway
10 November 1999 Philippines
5 November 1999 Poland
29 October 1999 Portugal
1 September 1999 Singapore
18 September 1999 South Korea
1 October 1999 Spain
19 November 1999 Sweden
27 October 1999 Switzerland
23 October 1999 Taiwan
5 November 1999 Turkey
23 July 1999 USA
20 October 1999 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $80,000,000
Worldwide Gross $177,311,151
Production Dreamworks Pictures, Roth-Arnold Productions
Also known as
The Haunting, La maldición, Das Geisterschloß, Hantise, A Casa Amaldiçoada, A Mansão, Az átok, Biệt Thự Ma Ám, Castelul bântuit, Das Geisterschloss, Deemonite loss, Haunting - Presenze, Hemsökt, Hjemsøkt, Hôntingu, La guarida, Nawiedzony, Paholaistalo, Perili ev, Posednuće, Progonjeni, Šmėklos, The haunting - Hjemsøgt, The Haunting - paholaistalo, The haunting (La casa infernal), The Haunting (La guarida), The Haunting of Hill House, The Legend of Hill House, Zámek hrůzy, Zámok hrôzy, Το στοιχειωμένο σπίτι, Опседнутост, Поседнуће, Привид будинку на пагорбі, Призрак дома на холме, Свърталище на духове, द हौन्टिंग, ホーンティング, 鬼入侵, Pryvyd budynku na pahorbi, To stoiheiomeno spiti, Svŭrtalishte na dukhove, Bântuirea, Posednuće, Prizrak doma na kholme

Film rating

4.7
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

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The Haunting - Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack The Haunting

Quotes

Luke Hey, you guys wanna hear something really scary? I just found this out. It turns out there's a more darker chapter in the Hugh Crain fairytale. Remember his lovely wife Renee? Well Renee, the town beauty, she didn't just die, she killed herself.
Theo Really? He just told you that?
Luke Yes, but you can't say anything because he actually swore me to secrecy.
Eleanor "Nell" Vance Why did she kill herself?
Luke The stillborn children story is more sinister, and maybe Hugh Crain was a horrible monster that drove her to it.
Eleanor "Nell" Vance Monster? But he built this house with the woman he loved like the Taj Mahal.
Theo The Taj Mahal wasn't a palace, it was a tomb. And equally overdone.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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