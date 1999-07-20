Luke
Hey, you guys wanna hear something really scary? I just found this out. It turns out there's a more darker chapter in the Hugh Crain fairytale. Remember his lovely wife Renee? Well Renee, the town beauty, she didn't just die, she killed herself.
Theo
Really? He just told you that?
Luke
Yes, but you can't say anything because he actually swore me to secrecy.
Eleanor "Nell" Vance
Why did she kill herself?
Luke
The stillborn children story is more sinister, and maybe Hugh Crain was a horrible monster that drove her to it.
Eleanor "Nell" Vance
Monster? But he built this house with the woman he loved like the Taj Mahal.
Theo
The Taj Mahal wasn't a palace, it was a tomb. And equally overdone.