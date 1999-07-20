Luke Hey, you guys wanna hear something really scary? I just found this out. It turns out there's a more darker chapter in the Hugh Crain fairytale. Remember his lovely wife Renee? Well Renee, the town beauty, she didn't just die, she killed herself.

Theo Really? He just told you that?

Luke Yes, but you can't say anything because he actually swore me to secrecy.

Eleanor "Nell" Vance Why did she kill herself?

Luke The stillborn children story is more sinister, and maybe Hugh Crain was a horrible monster that drove her to it.

Eleanor "Nell" Vance Monster? But he built this house with the woman he loved like the Taj Mahal.