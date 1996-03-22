A bunch of high school misfits in Hawaii, introduced by their new teacher, attend a science fair in which they draw up inspiration to build their own solar car and win a trip to compete in the 1990 World Solar Challenge in Australia.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 40 minutes
Production year1996
World premiere22 March 1996
MPAAPG
Worldwide Gross$1,945,552
ProductionTriStar Pictures
Also known as
Race the Sun, La compétition, A Corrida do Futuro, Agonas ston ilio, Corrida Rumo ao Sol, Dogonić słońce, In corsa con il sole, In corsa verso il sole, La carrera del sol, La cursa del sol, Napsugár-futam, Napszekerek, Race the Sun - Im Wettlauf mit der Zeit, Sauletos lenktynes, Soncna dirka, Une place au soleil, Αγώνας στον ήλιο, В погоне за солнцем, Слънчево рали, レース・ザ・サン