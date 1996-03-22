Menu
Poster of Race the Sun
5.4 IMDb Rating: 5.4
Kinoafisha Films Race the Sun

Race the Sun

Race The Sun 18+
Synopsis

A bunch of high school misfits in Hawaii, introduced by their new teacher, attend a science fair in which they draw up inspiration to build their own solar car and win a trip to compete in the 1990 World Solar Challenge in Australia.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 22 March 1996
Release date
22 March 1996 Russia 0+
22 March 1996 Brazil
22 March 1996 Germany
22 March 1996 Kazakhstan
22 March 1996 USA
22 March 1996 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $1,945,552
Production TriStar Pictures
Also known as
Race the Sun, La compétition, A Corrida do Futuro, Agonas ston ilio, Corrida Rumo ao Sol, Dogonić słońce, In corsa con il sole, In corsa verso il sole, La carrera del sol, La cursa del sol, Napsugár-futam, Napszekerek, Race the Sun - Im Wettlauf mit der Zeit, Sauletos lenktynes, Soncna dirka, Une place au soleil, Αγώνας στον ήλιο, В погоне за солнцем, Слънчево рали, レース・ザ・サン
Director
Barry Morrow
Cast
Halle Berry
Halle Berry
Casey Affleck
Casey Affleck
Eliza Dushku
Eliza Dushku
Kevin Tighe
Anthony Ruivivar
Anthony Ruivivar
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.4
Rate 14 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
