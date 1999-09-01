Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Presence of Mind
Poster of Presence of Mind
Рейтинги
5.5 IMDb Rating: 5.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Presence of Mind

Presence of Mind

Presence of Mind 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 1 September 1999
Release date
20 April 2001 Spain
Budget $3,000,000
Production Enrique Cerezo Producciones Cinematográficas S.A., Presence of Mind LLC, Televisión Española (TVE)
Also known as
Presence of Mind, A Outra Volta do Parafuso, Ciúmes, Dvasios apsireiskimas, El celo, O coarda prea intinsa, Παιχνίδια του μυαλού, Присутствие духа, Присъствие на духа
Director
Antoni Aloy
Cast
Harvey Keitel
Harvey Keitel
Nilo Mur
Sadie Frost
Sadie Frost
Lauren Bacall
Lauren Bacall
Jack Taylor
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Presence of Mind
Final Cut 6.0
Final Cut (1998)
Obsession 6.6
Obsession (2017)
Love, Honour and Obey 6.7
Love, Honour and Obey (2000)
Music from Another Room 6.3
Music from Another Room (1998)
Immortality 6.2
Immortality (1998)
Wilde 6.9
Wilde (1997)
I Love You, I Love You Not 5.8
I Love You, I Love You Not (1996)
Fatima 6.6
Fatima (2020)
Presentimientos 5.9
Presentimientos (2013)
Dogville 7.6
Dogville (2003)
Cop Land 7.2
Cop Land (1997)
The Last Temptation of Christ 7.1
The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Governess What are you doing here?
Flora I told you. I come here to bury my secrets.
Governess No more secrets, Flora. Tell me where she is.
Flora Who, miss?
Governess Tell me, my pet, where is Miss Jessel?
Flora Miss Jessel?
Governess Yes!
[to Mado Remei]
Governess See? See? There she is! Out on the water!
Mado Remei I can't see anything.
Governess [to Mado Remei] Open your eyes for god sake, you stupid woman! Can't you see her?
Mado Remei Let go of me! I cannot!
Flora There's nobody there.
Governess [to Flora] How dare you say that when she is right there in front of you? Look at her! She is right over there and you're lying to me! She is right there!
Flora [to Mado Remei while possessed by Miss Jessel] Take me away from her! She is evil! Really evil!
[to the Governess while possessed by Miss Jessel]
Flora You filthy slut! I never want to see you again! Go away! I hate you! I hate you!
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more