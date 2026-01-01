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Poster of Guncrazy
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Guncrazy
5.9

Guncrazy

, 1992
Guncrazy
USA / Romantic, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Guncrazy
5.9

Cast

Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
Anita Minteer
Robert Greenberg
Mr. Sheets
Rodney Harvey
Tom
Dan Eisenstein
Chuck
Joe Dallesandro
Rooney
James LeGros
James LeGros
Howard
Ione Skye
Ione Skye
Joy
Jeremy Davies
Jeremy Davies
Bill
Willow Tipton
School Girl
James Oseland
Sally
Director Tamra Davis
Writer Matthew Bright
Composer Ed Tomney
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 11 September 1992
Release date
11 September 1992 Russia 16+
11 September 1992 Canada
11 September 1992 Finland K-16
11 September 1992 Kazakhstan
20 January 1993 USA
11 September 1992 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $800,000
Worldwide Gross $114,516
Production Zeta Entertainment
Also known as
Guncrazy, Bella e dannata, Fegyvermánia, Fonikos erotas, Guncrazy - hullu rakkaus, Guncrazy - Junge Killer, Guncrazy - Zawsze strzelaj dwa razy, Howard & Anita - Jovens Amantes, Le démon des armes, Paixão sob fogo, Sueños violentos, Vent de folie, Без ума от оружия, Огнестрелна лудост, ガンクレイジー（1992）, 赌命狂花, Gun Crazy : Howard e Anita - Jovens Amantes

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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