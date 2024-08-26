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Poster of Alien Intruder
3.3
Kinoafisha Films Alien Intruder
3.3

Alien Intruder

, 1993
Alien Intruder
USA / Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Alien Intruder
3.3

Cast

Billy Dee Williams
Billy Dee Williams
Cmdr. Skyler
Steven Davis
Peter
Jeff Conaway
Borman
Tracy Scoggins
Ariel
Maxwell Caulfield
Nick
Gary Roberts
Lloyd
Richard Cody
D.J.
Michael DeLano
Capt. Loring
Shano Palovich
Warden O'Neil
Charles Young
Frank Strange
Director Ricardo Jacques Gale
Writer Paul G. Volk, Nick Stone, Ron Cabreros
Composer Miriam Cutler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1993
World premiere 1 January 1993
Release date
1 January 1993 USA R
MPAA R
Production PM Entertainment Group
Also known as
Alien Intruder, 2022 terreur dans l'espace, Alien - A Intrusa, Alien Exterminador, Idegen a világűrből, Intrus à bord, Intrusa Alienígena, Intrusul, Misión 2022, Nieproszony gość, Terreur dans l'espace, Tulnukatest sissetungijad, Гостья из космоса, Космически нашественик, Nieproszony gosc

Film rating

3.3
Rate 10 votes
3.2 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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