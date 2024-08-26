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Alien Intruder
3.3
Alien Intruder
, 1993
Alien Intruder
USA / Sci-Fi / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
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Filming locations
3.3
Cast
Billy Dee Williams
Cmdr. Skyler
Steven Davis
Peter
Jeff Conaway
Borman
Tracy Scoggins
Ariel
Maxwell Caulfield
Nick
Gary Roberts
Lloyd
Richard Cody
D.J.
Michael DeLano
Capt. Loring
Shano Palovich
Warden O'Neil
Charles Young
Frank Strange
Director
Ricardo Jacques Gale
Writer
Paul G. Volk
,
Nick Stone
,
Ron Cabreros
Composer
Miriam Cutler
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
1993
World premiere
1 January 1993
Release date
1 January 1993
USA
R
MPAA
R
Production
PM Entertainment Group
Also known as
Alien Intruder, 2022 terreur dans l'espace, Alien - A Intrusa, Alien Exterminador, Idegen a világűrből, Intrus à bord, Intrusa Alienígena, Intrusul, Misión 2022, Nieproszony gość, Terreur dans l'espace, Tulnukatest sissetungijad, Гостья из космоса, Космически нашественик, Nieproszony gosc
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Film rating
3.3
Rate
10
votes
3.2
IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Stills
Quotes
Lloyd
Are we slipping into some black hole of hairless space?
Showtimes
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