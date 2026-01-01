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Poster of Vanusha i kosmicheskiy pirat
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Vanusha i kosmicheskiy pirat
5.6

Vanusha i kosmicheskiy pirat

, 1991
Vanusha i kosmicheskiy pirat
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Vanusha i kosmicheskiy pirat
5.6

Cast

Boris Novikov
The Old Man
Aleksandra Turgan
Svetlana Kharlap
Vsevolod Larionov
Vsevolod Larionov
Narrator
Vyacheslav Bogachyov
Natalja Vladimirovna Derzjavina
Aleftina Yevdokimova
Director Vladimir Danilevich
Writer Roman Kachanov, Roman Kachanov
Composer Nikolai Sokolov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1991
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Vanusha i kosmicheskiy pirat, Vanyusha and the Space Pirate, Ванюша и космический пират

Cartoon rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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