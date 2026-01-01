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5.6
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Vanusha i kosmicheskiy pirat
5.6
Vanusha i kosmicheskiy pirat
, 1991
Vanusha i kosmicheskiy pirat
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.6
Cast
Boris Novikov
The Old Man
Aleksandra Turgan
Svetlana Kharlap
Vsevolod Larionov
Narrator
Vyacheslav Bogachyov
Natalja Vladimirovna Derzjavina
Aleftina Yevdokimova
Director
Vladimir Danilevich
Writer
Roman Kachanov
,
Roman Kachanov
Composer
Nikolai Sokolov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1991
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Vanusha i kosmicheskiy pirat, Vanyusha and the Space Pirate, Ванюша и космический пират
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Cartoon rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
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