Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Sphere
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Sphere
6.4

Sphere

, 1998
Sphere
USA / Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Sphere
6.4

Cast

Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Norman
Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone
Beth
Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson
Harry
Peter Coyote
Peter Coyote
Barnes
Liev Schreiber
Liev Schreiber
Ted
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah
Fletcher
Marga Gomez
Jane Edmunds
Huey Lewis
Helicopter Pilot
Bernard Hocke
Seaman
James Pickens Jr.
O.S.S.A. Instructor
Director Barry Levinson
Writer Michael Crichton, Kurt Wimmer, Paul Attanasio, Stephen Hauser
Composer Elliot Goldenthal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 13 February 1998
Release date
13 February 1998 Russia 16+
23 April 1998 Argentina
2 April 1998 Australia
25 March 1998 Belgium
3 April 1998 Brazil
1 May 1998 Bulgaria
23 April 1998 Czechia 15+
27 March 1998 Denmark
8 May 1998 Estonia
27 March 1998 Finland
25 March 1998 France
2 April 1998 Germany
27 March 1998 Great Britain
24 April 1998 Greece
2 April 1998 Hong Kong
23 April 1998 Hungary
3 April 1998 Iceland
22 May 1998 India
3 April 1998 Ireland
3 April 1998 Israel
3 April 1998 Italy
23 May 1998 Japan
13 February 1998 Kazakhstan
27 May 1998 Kuwait
27 March 1998 Luxembourg
3 April 1998 Mexico
2 April 1998 Netherlands
23 July 1998 New Zealand
24 April 1998 Poland
27 March 1998 Portugal
12 March 1998 Singapore
7 May 1998 Slovakia
7 May 1998 Slovenia
3 April 1998 South Africa
4 April 1998 South Korea
27 March 1998 Spain
3 April 1998 Sweden
3 April 1998 Switzerland
21 March 1998 Taiwan
3 April 1998 Thailand
10 April 1998 Turkey
13 February 1998 USA
13 February 1998 Ukraine
7 April 1998 Yugoslavia
MPAA PG-13
Budget $80,000,000
Worldwide Gross $37,020,277
Production Warner Bros., Baltimore Pictures, Constant c Productions
Also known as
Sphere, Esfera, Sfera, Сфера, Sphère, A Esfera, A gömb, Farkosten, Guľa, Koule, Kuglen, Kula, Külaline tulevikust, Küre, Sfaira, Sféra, Sphere - Die Macht aus dem All, Sphere - Farkosten, Sphere - Fartøyet, The Ball, Tinh Cầu, Vieras tulevaisuudesta, Η σφαίρα, स्फियर, スフィア, 地動天驚, Sfera - Il terrore può essere ovunque

Film rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Sphere

Quotes

Dr. Harry Adams We're all gonna die down here.
Norman Goodman What?
Dr. Harry Adams You see? It's curious. Ted did figure it out - time travel. And when we get back, we gonna tell everyone. How it's possible, how it's done, what the dangers are. But then why fifty years in the future when the spacecraft encounters a black hole does the computer call it an 'unknown entry event'? Why don't they know? If they don't know, that means we never told anyone. And if we never told anyone it means we never made it back. Hence we die down here. Just as a matter of deductive logic.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Sphere

The Abyss
The Abyss Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi
1989, USA
8.0
The Deep
The Deep Thriller, Adventure, Horror
1977, USA
6.0
Outbreak
Outbreak Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller
1995, USA
6.0
Europa Report
Europa Report Sci-Fi, Thriller
2013, USA
6.0
Pandorum
Pandorum Horror, Sci-Fi
2009, USA / Germany
7.0
Sunshine
Sunshine Thriller, Sci-Fi
2007, Great Britain
7.0
The Chronicles of Riddick
The Chronicles of Riddick Adventure, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action
2004, USA
7.0
Dreamcatcher
Dreamcatcher Sci-Fi, Horror
2003, USA / Canada / Australia
6.0
Below
Below Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror
2002, USA
5.0
Cypher
Cypher Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2002, USA
6.0
K-PAX
K-PAX Mystery, Sci-Fi, Drama
2001, USA
7.0
The Cell
The Cell Thriller, Crime, Fantasy, Drama, Horror
2000, USA / Germany
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more