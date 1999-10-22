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Poster of Bringing Out the Dead
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Bringing Out the Dead
7.2

Bringing Out the Dead

, 1999
Bringing Out The Dead
USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Bringing Out the Dead
7.2

Cast

Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage
Frank Pierce
Patricia Arquette
Patricia Arquette
Mary Burke
John Goodman
John Goodman
Larry
Tom Sizemore
Tom Sizemore
Tom Wolls
Marc Anthony
Noel
Mary Beth Hurt
Nurse Constance
Cliff Curtis
Cliff Curtis
Cy Coates
Nestor Serrano
Nestor Serrano
Dr. Hazmat
Aida Turturro
Aida Turturro
Nurse Crupp
Sonja Sohn
Sonja Sohn
Michael Kenneth Williams
Michael Kenneth Williams
Ving Rhames
Ving Rhames
Marcus
Director Martin Scorsese
Writer Paul Schrader, Joe Connelly
Composer Elmer Bernstein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 1999
Online premiere 23 February 2021
World premiere 22 October 1999
Release date
9 December 2000 Russia 16+
20 April 2000 Argentina
20 April 2000 Australia
4 February 2000 Brazil
20 April 2000 Czechia
12 May 2000 Denmark
10 February 2000 Egypt
11 February 2000 Estonia
25 February 2000 Finland
12 April 2000 France
4 May 2000 Germany
7 January 2000 Great Britain
14 January 2000 Greece
20 January 2000 Hong Kong
27 April 2000 Hungary
4 February 2000 Iceland
7 January 2000 Ireland
13 January 2000 Israel
7 January 2000 Italy
25 March 2000 Japan
9 December 2000 Kazakhstan
4 May 2000 Netherlands
20 April 2000 New Zealand
26 December 1999 Norway
1 March 2000 Philippines
2 June 2000 Poland
15 January 2000 South Korea
28 April 2000 Spain
17 December 1999 Sweden
11 May 2000 Switzerland
11 December 1999 Taiwan
19 November 1999 Thailand
2 June 2000 Turkey
22 October 1999 USA
9 December 2000 Ukraine
28 January 2000 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $55,000,000
Worldwide Gross $16,798,496
Production De Fina-Cappa, Paramount Pictures, Touchstone Pictures
Also known as
Bringing Out the Dead, Vidas al límite, Воскрешая мертвецов, A holtak útja, À tombeau ouvert, Al di là della vita, Al límite (Bringing Out the Dead), Bėgti nuo mirties, Bringing Out the Dead - Nächte der Erinnerung, Ciemna strona miasta, Dotyk smrti, între viata si moarte, Između života i smrti, Laga'at B'Muv'it, Med življenjem in smrtjo, Nächte der Erinnerung, Nattens skygger, O'liklarni tiriltirish, Ölüləri diriltmək, Počítání mrtvých, Por Um Fio, Ressusciter les morts, Stavrodromia tis psyhis, Viimase vindi peal, Vivendo no Limite, Yaşamın Kıyısında, Σταυροδρόμια της ψυχής, Воскрешаючи мерців, До краен предел, Између живота и смрти/Između života i smrti, Өлілерді қайта тірілту, 救命士, 穿梭鬼門關, Stavrodrómia tis Psychís, Voskreshaya mertvetsov, Do kraen predel, Vidas al Limite

Film rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Frank Pierce Saving someone's life is like falling in love. The best drug in the world. For days, sometimes weeks afterwards, you walk the streets, making infinite whatever you see. Once, for a few weeks, I couldn't feel the earth - everything I touched became lighter. Horns played in my shoes. Flowers fell from my pockets. You wonder if you've become immortal, as if you've saved your own life as well. God has passed through you. Why deny it, that for a moment there - why deny that for a moment there, God was you?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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