[Geri and Mel B are playing chess on the Spice Bus]

Ginger Spice Check!

Scary Spice What do you mean check?

Ginger Spice I mean, check. My bishop's got your king.

Scary Spice Where?

Ginger Spice There! You've either got to move it in front, or move it out of the way.

Scary Spice Well I'll move that fairground horse to there. Sort that out!

Ginger Spice You can't do that!

Scary Spice Says who?

Ginger Spice Says Mr. Chess! It's been in the rules for thousands of years!

Scary Spice Well I'm gonna break the rules and set this little fairground horse free amonst all these little square fields, like that. There!

Ginger Spice I'm gonna slap you in a minute!