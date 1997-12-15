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Poster of Spice World
3.7
Kinoafisha Films Spice World
3.7

Spice World

, 1997
Spice World
Great Britain / Family, Musical / 18+
Poster of Spice World
3.7

Synopsis

World famous pop group The Spice Girls zip around London in their luxurious double decker tour bus having various adventures and performing for their fans.

Cast

Mélanie Brun
Scary Spice
Emma Bunton
Baby Spice
Melanie C
Sporty Spice
Dzheri Hollivell
Victoria Beckham
Posh Spice
Kevin Allen
TV Director
Michael Barrymore
Mr. Step
Hugh Laurie
Hugh Laurie
Geri Halliwell-Horner
Ginger Spice
Devon Anderson
Jack
Richard Briers
Bishop
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
Hospital Parent
Director Bob Spiers
Writer Spice Girls, Kim Fuller, Jamie Curtis
Composer Paul Hardcastle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 15 December 1997
Release date
15 December 1997 Russia 12+
8 January 1998 Australia
23 January 1998 Canada
5 March 1998 Czechia 12+
24 December 1997 France
1 January 1998 Germany
24 December 1997 Great Britain
26 March 1998 Hungary 12
31 March 1998 Italy
15 December 1997 Kazakhstan
18 December 1997 Netherlands
19 December 1997 Spain
22 January 1998 USA
15 December 1997 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $29,376,386
Production Fragile Films, Icon Entertainment International, Polygram Filmed Entertainment
Also known as
Spice World, Spice Girls, El mundo de las Spice Girls, Spiceworld, Five, Five Girls, Its Been a Hard 15 Minutes, O Mundo das Spice Girls, Spajs Svet, Spice Girls - Filmul, Spice Girls - Il film, Spice Girls: Le film, Spice Girls: The Movie, Spice the Movie, Spice Up Your Life!, Spice World - Der Film, Spice World - I tainia, Spice world - Le film, Spice World - The Movie, Spice world - Η ταινία, Spice World the Movie, Spice World: O Filme, Spice World: The Movie, Spice: The Movie, Spiceworld - The Movie, Spiceworld: La película, Spiceworld: The Movie, Світ Спайс Ґьолз, Спайс гърлс, Спайс Уорлд, スパイス・ザ・ムービー, 天旋地轉, 辣妹合唱团, 辣椒狂热

Film rating

3.7
Rate 11 votes
3.8 IMDb

Quotes

[Geri and Mel B are playing chess on the Spice Bus]
Ginger Spice Check!
Scary Spice What do you mean check?
Ginger Spice I mean, check. My bishop's got your king.
Scary Spice Where?
Ginger Spice There! You've either got to move it in front, or move it out of the way.
Scary Spice Well I'll move that fairground horse to there. Sort that out!
Ginger Spice You can't do that!
Scary Spice Says who?
Ginger Spice Says Mr. Chess! It's been in the rules for thousands of years!
Scary Spice Well I'm gonna break the rules and set this little fairground horse free amonst all these little square fields, like that. There!
Ginger Spice I'm gonna slap you in a minute!
Scary Spice [Sarcastically] Oh.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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