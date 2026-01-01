With unerring curiousity and sensitivity, director Philbert portrays the difficulties and joys of being deaf, offering vivid portraits of people of all ages coping with and surmounting their challenges.
CountryFrance / Great Britain / Italy / Switzerland
Runtime1 hour 39 minutes
Production year1992
World premiere25 November 1992
Release date
3 March 1993
Russia
12+
25 November 1992
France
3 March 1993
Kazakhstan
3 March 1993
Ukraine
ProductionLes Films d'Ici, La Sept Cinéma, Centre Européen Cinématographique Rhône-Alpes
Also known as
