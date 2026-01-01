Menu
Poster of In the Land of the Deaf
7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.6
In the Land of the Deaf

In the Land of the Deaf

Le pays des sourds 18+
Synopsis

With unerring curiousity and sensitivity, director Philbert portrays the difficulties and joys of being deaf, offering vivid portraits of people of all ages coping with and surmounting their challenges.
Country France / Great Britain / Italy / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 25 November 1992
Release date
3 March 1993 Russia 12+
25 November 1992 France
3 March 1993 Kazakhstan
3 March 1993 Ukraine
Production Les Films d'Ici, La Sept Cinéma, Centre Européen Cinématographique Rhône-Alpes
Also known as
Le pays des sourds, In the Land of the Deaf, Nel paese dei sordi, Gestos no Silêncio, Im Land der Stille, Kuurojen maa, Land of the Deaf, W krainie głuchych, Η χώρα των κωφών, 音のない世界で
Director
Nicolas Philibert
Cast
Jean-Claude Poulain
Abou Bakar
Anh Tuan
Betty
Cast and Crew
7.7
