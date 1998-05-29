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Poster of The Last Days of Disco
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Last Days of Disco
6.7

The Last Days of Disco

, 1998
The Last Days of Disco
USA / Comedy, Musical, Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Last Days of Disco
6.7

Synopsis

Story of two female Manhattan book editors fresh out of college, both finding love and themselves while frequenting the local disco.

Cast

Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny
Alice
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Charlotte
Chris Eigeman
Des
Matt Keeslar
Josh
Robert Sean Leonard
Robert Sean Leonard
Tom
Jennifer Beals
Jennifer Beals
Nina
Matt Ross
Matt Ross
Dan
Mackenzie Astin
Mackenzie Astin
Jimmy
Tara Subkoff
Holly
Burr Steers
Burr Steers
Van
Director Whit Stillman
Writer Whit Stillman
Composer Mark Suozzo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 29 May 1998
Release date
29 May 1998 Russia 16+
10 September 1998 Australia
25 September 1999 France
21 October 1999 Germany 12
4 September 1998 Great Britain
16 October 1998 Ireland
29 May 1998 Kazakhstan
12 June 1998 USA
29 May 1998 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,020,783
Production Castle Rock Entertainment, Polygram Filmed Entertainment, Westerly Films
Also known as
The Last Days of Disco, Les derniers jours du disco, Los últimos días de la música disco, A diszkó végnapjai, As Noites Loucas do Disco, Kraj disko ere, Last Days of Disco - Nachts wird Geschichte gemacht, Los últimos días del disco, O Fim da Era Discoteca, Os Últimos Embalos da Disco, Paskutinės disko stiliaus dienos, Posledné dni diska, Rytmy nocy, Ultimele zile disco, Οι τελευταίες ημέρες της ντίσκο, Στους ρυθμούς της ντίσκο, Последние дни диско, Последните дни на диското, 디스코의 마지막 날, ラスト・デイズ・オブ・ディスコ, Poslední dny disca

Film rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Josh Neff Disco will never be over. It will always live in our minds and hearts. Something like this, that was this big, and this important, and this great, will never die. Oh, for a few years - maybe many years - it'll be considered passé and ridiculous. It will be misrepresented and caricatured and sneered at, or - worse - completely ignored. People will laugh about John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, white polyester suits and platform shoes and people going like *this*
[strikes disco pose]
Josh Neff , but we had nothing to do with those things and still loved disco. Those who didn't understand will never understand: disco was much more, and much better, than all that. Disco was too great, and too much fun, to be gone forever! It's got to come back someday. I just hope it will be in our own lifetimes.
[Des, Charlotte, Dan, and Van stare at Josh like he's crazy]
Josh Neff ...Sorry, I've got a job interview this afternoon and I was just trying to get revved up, but... most of what I said, I, um... believe.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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