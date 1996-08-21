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Poster of Le bel été 1914
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Le bel été 1914
6.4

Le bel été 1914

, 1996
Le bel été 1914
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Le bel été 1914
6.4

Cast

Claude Rich
Claude Rich
Comte de Sainteville
Maria Pacôme
Maria
Hippolyte Girardot
Hippolyte Girardot
Pierre Mercadier
Judith Henry
Paulette Mercadier
Marianne Denicourt
Marianne Denicourt
Blanche Pailleron
Emmanuel Salinger
Emmanuel Salinger
Le docteur Moreau
Philippe Torreton
Ernest Pailleron
Julia Maraval
Suzanne
Robinson Stevenin
Robinson Stevenin
Gabriel
Pauline De Boever
Yvonne
Director Christian de Chalonge
Writer Louis Aragon, Dominique Garnier, Christian de Chalonge
Composer Michel Portal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 21 August 1996
Release date
21 August 1996 France
Production Les Films du Losange, UGC Images, Rhône-Alpes Cinéma
Also known as
Le bel été 1914, 1914 the Glorious Summer, Der schöne Sommer, Les enfants de l'automne, Piękne lato 1914, グロリアス・サマー 1914

Film rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 5 February 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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