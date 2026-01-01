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Poster of About Love and Fly
4.4
Kinoafisha Films About Love and Fly
4.4

About Love and Fly

, 1995
About Love and Fly
Russia / Animation / 18+
Poster of About Love and Fly
4.4
Director Andrei Ushakov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1995
Also known as
About Love and Fly, Про любовь и муху

Cartoon rating

4.4
Rate 11 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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