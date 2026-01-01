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Poster of Nightbreed
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Nightbreed
6.7

Nightbreed

, 1990
Nightbreed
USA / Fantasy, Horror, Drama / 18+
Poster of Nightbreed
6.7

Synopsis

A troubled young man is drawn to a mythical place called Midian where a variety of monsters are hiding from humanity.

Cast

Craig Sheffer
Craig Sheffer
Cabal
Anne Bobby
Lori Winston
David Cronenberg
David Cronenberg
Dr. Philip K. Decker
Charles Haid
Captain Eigerman
Hugh Quarshie
Detective Joyce
Craig Sheffer
Cabal
Craig Sheffer
Cabal
Hugh Ross
Narcisse
Doug Bradley
Dirk Lylesberg
Catherine Chevalier
Rachel
Malcolm Smith
Ashberry
Bob Sessions
Pettine
Director Clive Barker
Writer Clive Barker
Composer Danny Elfman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 16 February 1990
Release date
16 February 1990 Russia 18+
16 January 1991 France
3 October 1990 Germany
28 September 1990 Great Britain
30 November 1990 Italy
16 February 1990 Kazakhstan
16 February 1990 USA
16 February 1990 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $11,000,000
Worldwide Gross $9,469,695
Production Morgan Creek Entertainment, Pinewood Studios, Seraphim Films
Also known as
Nightbreed, Cabal, Clive Barker's Nightbreed, La raza infernal, Az éjszaka szülöttei, Cabal - Die Brut der Nacht, Clive Barkerin Yön kansa, Criaturas das Trevas, Engendro de la noche, I genia tis nyhtas, Kyrkogårdens hemlighet, Nattens yngel, Nightbreed - kyrkogårdens hemlighet, Nightbreed - yön kansa, Nightbreed: The Cabal Cut, Nightbreed: The Director's Cut, Nocna vrsta, Nocne plemię, Öötõug, Plod noci, Raça das Trevas, Raças da Noite, Razas de noche, Stowarzyszenie umarłych dusz, Yön kansa, Η γενιά της νύχτας, Нічний народ, Ночной народ, Нощна порода, ミディアン, 魔域總動令, Nightbreed: The Ultimate Cabal Cut, Raça da Noite, Cabal - Η εκτροφή της νύχτας, Cabal - aretus öö

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb

Quotes

Boone That's true.
Peloquin Everything is true. God's an Astronaut. Oz is Over the Rainbow, and Midian is where the monsters live... And you came to die.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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