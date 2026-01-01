ProductionMorgan Creek Entertainment, Pinewood Studios, Seraphim Films
Also known as
Nightbreed, Cabal, Clive Barker's Nightbreed, La raza infernal, Az éjszaka szülöttei, Cabal - Die Brut der Nacht, Clive Barkerin Yön kansa, Criaturas das Trevas, Engendro de la noche, I genia tis nyhtas, Kyrkogårdens hemlighet, Nattens yngel, Nightbreed - kyrkogårdens hemlighet, Nightbreed - yön kansa, Nightbreed: The Cabal Cut, Nightbreed: The Director's Cut, Nocna vrsta, Nocne plemię, Öötõug, Plod noci, Raça das Trevas, Raças da Noite, Razas de noche, Stowarzyszenie umarłych dusz, Yön kansa, Η γενιά της νύχτας, Нічний народ, Ночной народ, Нощна порода, ミディアン, 魔域總動令, Nightbreed: The Ultimate Cabal Cut, Raça da Noite, Cabal - Η εκτροφή της νύχτας, Cabal - aretus öö
Film rating
6.7
Rate10 votes
6.5IMDb
Stills
Quotes
BooneThat's true.
PeloquinEverything is true. God's an Astronaut. Oz is Over the Rainbow, and Midian is where the monsters live... And you came to die.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.