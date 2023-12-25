I hated you sometimes, but even on those times I never stop loving you.

Rebeca I hated you sometimes, but even on those times I never stop loving you.

I was afraid you hated me.

Becky del Páramo I was afraid you hated me.

No , I love you very much mother.

Rebeca No , I love you very much mother.

My daughter, Do you hate me?

Becky del Páramo My daughter, Do you hate me?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.