Tacones lejanos, High Heels, Talons aiguilles, Visoke pete, Высокие каблуки, 情迷高跟鞋, Akevim Gvohim, Aukšti kulniukai, De Salto Alto, Die Waffen einer Frau, High Heels - Die Waffen einer Frau, Höga klackar, Høje hæle, Høye hæler, Korkeat Korot, Saltos Altos, Tacchi a spillo, Tűsarok, Visoke potpetice, Wysokie obcasy, Yüksek Topuklar, Ψηλά τακούνια, Високи токчета, ハイヒール, 高跟鞋, Vysoké podpatky, 하이 힐, (09) Tacones lejanos
Film rating
6.5
Rate15 votes
7IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
Becky del PáramoMy daughter, Do you hate me?
RebecaNo , I love you very much mother.
Becky del PáramoI was afraid you hated me.
RebecaI hated you sometimes, but even on those times I never stop loving you.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.