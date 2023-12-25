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Poster of High Heels
6.5
Kinoafisha Films High Heels
6.5

High Heels

, 1991
Tacones lejanos
Spain, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of High Heels
6.5

Cast

Victoria Abril
Victoria Abril
Rebeca Giner
Marisa Paredes
Marisa Paredes
Becky del Páramo
Miguel Bosé
Letal
Féodor Atkine
Féodor Atkine
Manuel Giner
Anna Lizaran
Margarita
Mayrata O'Wisiedo
Madre del Juez Domínguez
Cristina Marcos
Paula
Pedro Díez del Corral
Alberto
Bibiana Fernández
Susana
Nacho Martínez
Juan
Director Pedro Almodóvar
Writer Pedro Almodóvar
Composer Ryûichi Sakamoto
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / France
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1991
Online premiere 1 May 2026
World premiere 25 October 1991
Release date
15 January 1992 France
12 March 1992 Germany 16
27 March 1992 Great Britain 18
10 September 1992 Netherlands
20 June 1992 South Korea
25 October 1991 Spain
20 December 1991 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,710,876
Production Canal+, CiBy 2000, El Deseo
Also known as
Tacones lejanos, High Heels, Talons aiguilles, Visoke pete, Высокие каблуки, 情迷高跟鞋, Akevim Gvohim, Aukšti kulniukai, De Salto Alto, Die Waffen einer Frau, High Heels - Die Waffen einer Frau, Höga klackar, Høje hæle, Høye hæler, Korkeat Korot, Saltos Altos, Tacchi a spillo, Tűsarok, Visoke potpetice, Wysokie obcasy, Yüksek Topuklar, Ψηλά τακούνια, Високи токчета, ハイヒール, 高跟鞋, Vysoké podpatky, 하이 힐, (09) Tacones lejanos

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023

Quotes

Becky del Páramo My daughter, Do you hate me?
Rebeca No , I love you very much mother.
Becky del Páramo I was afraid you hated me.
Rebeca I hated you sometimes, but even on those times I never stop loving you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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