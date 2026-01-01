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Poster of Hoop Dreams
8.3
Kinoafisha Films Hoop Dreams
8.3

Hoop Dreams

, 1994
Hoop Dreams
USA / Documentary, Sport, Drama / 18+
Poster of Hoop Dreams
8.3

Synopsis

A film following the lives of two inner-city Chicago boys who struggle to become college basketball players on the road to going professional.

Cast

William Gates
Self
Arthur Agee
Self
Emma Gates
Self - William's Mother
Sheila Agee
Self - Arthur's Mother
Curtis Gates
Self - William's Brother
Arthur 'Bo' Agee
Self - Arthur's Father
Earl Smith
Self - Talent Scout
Gene Pingatore
Self - High School Basketball Coach
Isiah Thomas
Self - Professional Basketball Player
Marlyn Hopewell
Self - High School Guidance Counselor
Director Steve James
Composer Ben Sidran
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 50 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 20 January 1994
Release date
12 September 1994 Russia 12+
5 September 1996 Australia
28 March 1995 Great Britain
12 September 1994 Kazakhstan
14 December 1995 Netherlands
12 September 1994 USA
12 September 1994 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $700,000
Worldwide Gross $11,830,611
Production Kartemquin Films, KTCA Minneapolis
Also known as
Hoop Dreams, Basquete Blues, Korisunelmia, Kosaras álmok, Kossuunelmad, Unelmana koripallo, W obręczy marzeń, Баскетбольные мечты, Снови под обручима, フープ・ドリームス, 籃球夢

Film rating

8.3
Rate 12 votes
8.3 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Hoop Dreams

Quotes

William Gates That's why when somebody say, "when you get to the NBA, don't forget about me", and that stuff. Well, I should've said to them, "if I don't make it, don't you forget about me."
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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