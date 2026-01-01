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8.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Hoop Dreams
8.3
Hoop Dreams
, 1994
Hoop Dreams
USA / Documentary, Sport, Drama / 18+
About
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Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
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8.3
Synopsis
A film following the lives of two inner-city Chicago boys who struggle to become college basketball players on the road to going professional.
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Cast
William Gates
Self
Arthur Agee
Self
Emma Gates
Self - William's Mother
Sheila Agee
Self - Arthur's Mother
Curtis Gates
Self - William's Brother
Arthur 'Bo' Agee
Self - Arthur's Father
Earl Smith
Self - Talent Scout
Gene Pingatore
Self - High School Basketball Coach
Isiah Thomas
Self - Professional Basketball Player
Marlyn Hopewell
Self - High School Guidance Counselor
Director
Steve James
Composer
Ben Sidran
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 50 minutes
Production year
1994
World premiere
20 January 1994
Release date
12 September 1994
Russia
12+
5 September 1996
Australia
28 March 1995
Great Britain
12 September 1994
Kazakhstan
14 December 1995
Netherlands
12 September 1994
USA
12 September 1994
Ukraine
MPAA
PG-13
Budget
$700,000
Worldwide Gross
$11,830,611
Production
Kartemquin Films, KTCA Minneapolis
Also known as
Hoop Dreams, Basquete Blues, Korisunelmia, Kosaras álmok, Kossuunelmad, Unelmana koripallo, W obręczy marzeń, Баскетбольные мечты, Снови под обручима, フープ・ドリームス, 籃球夢
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Film rating
8.3
Rate
12
votes
8.3
IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack
Hoop Dreams
Stills
Quotes
William Gates
That's why when somebody say, "when you get to the NBA, don't forget about me", and that stuff. Well, I should've said to them, "if I don't make it, don't you forget about me."
Showtimes
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