Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Hoop Dreams

That's why when somebody say, "when you get to the NBA, don't forget about me", and that stuff. Well, I should've said to them, "if I don't make it, don't you forget about me."

William Gates That's why when somebody say, "when you get to the NBA, don't forget about me", and that stuff. Well, I should've said to them, "if I don't make it, don't you forget about me."

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.