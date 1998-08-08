Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Short Sharp Shock
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Short Sharp Shock
7.4

Short Sharp Shock

, 1998
Kurz und Schmerzlos
Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Short Sharp Shock
7.4

Synopsis

Three friends get caught in a life of major crime.

Cast

Mehmet Kurtuluş
Mehmet Kurtuluş
Gabriel
Aleksandar Jovanovic
Aleksandar Jovanovic
Bobby
Adam Bousdoukos
Adam Bousdoukos
Costa
Regula Grauwiller
Alice
İdil Üner
Ceyda
Ralph Herforth
Ralph Herforth
Muhamer
Oscar Ortega Sánchez
Waffenhändler
Marc Hosemann
Marc Hosemann
Sven
Cem Akın
Gabriels Bruder
Sükriye Dönmez
Seine Braut
Director Fatih Akin
Writer Fatih Akin
Composer Ulrich Kodjo Wendt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1998
Online premiere 29 January 2004
World premiere 8 August 1998
Release date
15 October 1998 Germany
13 November 1998 Switzerland
1 September 2000 USA
Worldwide Gross $20,244
Production Wüste Film, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
Kurz und schmerzlos, Short Sharp Shock, Rápido e Indolor, Rápido y sin dolor, Brzo i bezbolno, Corto y con filo, Kısa ve acısız, Krátce a bezbolestne, L'engrenage, Rövid és fájdalommentes, Short, Sharp, Shock, Szybko i bezboleśnie, Villanás az egész, Ακαριαίο χτύπημα, Βαθιά κοφτά ανθρώπινα, Быстро и без боли, Кратко и безболезнено, 小偷．共犯．鐵拳頭, Aκαριαίο χτύπημα

Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Short Sharp Shock

In the Fade
In the Fade Drama
2017, Germany / France
7.0
Germany 09: 13 Short Films About the State of the Nation
Germany 09: 13 Short Films About the State of the Nation Drama
2009, Germany
6.0
The Edge of Heaven
The Edge of Heaven Drama
2007, Germany / Turkey
7.0
Head-On
Head-On Drama
2004, Germany / Turkey
7.0
Solino
Solino Comedy, Drama
2002, Germany
7.0
The Golden Glove
The Golden Glove Drama, Thriller, Crime
2019, Germany
6.0
The Second Game
The Second Game Documentary, History, Sport
2014, Romania
6.0
Garbage in the Garden of Eden
Garbage in the Garden of Eden Documentary
2012, Germany
6.0
Twice Born
Twice Born Drama
2012, Italy / Spain / Croatia
7.0
Soul Kitchen
Soul Kitchen Comedy
2009, Germany
7.0
Two Lovers
Two Lovers Drama
2008, USA
7.0
Chiko
Chiko Drama
2008, Germany
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Trassa «More — more»
Trassa «More — more»
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Hungry
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more