Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of My Brother the Pig
5.0
Kinoafisha Films My Brother the Pig
5.0

My Brother the Pig

, 1999
My Brother the Pig
USA / Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family / 18+
Poster of My Brother the Pig
5.0

Cast

Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
Kathy Caldwell
Romi Uindsor
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes
Matilda
Alex D. Linz
Freud
Judge Reinhold
Richard Caldwell
Romy Walthall
Kathy Caldwell
Nick Fuoco
George Caldwell
Bronko
Pig George
Gloria
Pig George
Patches
Pig George
Piggy
Pig George
Director Eric Fleming
Writer Matthew Flynn
Composer Michael Giacchino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 9 September 1999
Release date
9 September 1999 Russia 0+
9 September 1999 Kazakhstan
10 September 1999 USA
9 September 1999 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Production Pig Productions
Also known as
My Brother the Pig, Braciszek świnka, George, o Porquinho, Immer Ärger mit Schweinchen George, Kismalac az öcsikém, Mamma mi sono persa il fratellino!, Meu Irmão, o Porco, Mi hermano el cerdito, Min brorsa är en gris, Mio fratello maialino, Mon frère, le cochon, Pig - Uma Aventura Animal, Брат ми прасето, Мій братик Бейб, Мой братец Бейб

Film rating

5.0
Rate 13 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for My Brother the Pig

We Bought a Zoo
We Bought a Zoo Comedy, Drama
2011, USA
7.0
Home Alone 3
Home Alone 3 Crime, Comedy, Family
1997, USA
5.0
North
North Drama, Comedy, Family
1994, USA
5.0
Return to Oz
Return to Oz Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family
1985, Great Britain / USA
6.0
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fast Times at Ridgemont High Comedy
1982, USA
7.0
Jojo Rabbit
Jojo Rabbit Comedy
2019, USA
8.0
Rough Night
Rough Night Comedy
2017, USA
5.0
Hail, Caesar!
Hail, Caesar! Comedy
2016, USA
6.0
Chef
Chef Comedy
2014, USA
6.0
Clear History
Clear History Comedy
2013, USA
6.0
Don Jon
Don Jon Comedy
2013, USA
6.0
Hollywood Palms
Hollywood Palms Comedy
2001, USA
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more