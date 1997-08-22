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Poster of Money Talks
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Money Talks
6.2

Money Talks

, 1997
Money Talks
USA / Action, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Money Talks
6.2

Synopsis

Sought by police and criminals, a small-time huckster makes a deal with a TV newsman for protection.

Cast

Chris Tucker
Chris Tucker
Franklin Hatchett
Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen
James Russell
Heather Locklear
Heather Locklear
Grace Cipriani
Elise Neal
Paul Sorvino
Paul Sorvino
Vic Ferreira
Car Wash Employee
David Warner
David Warner
Ticket Customer
Larry Hankin
Larry Hankin
Roland
Robertson Dean
Mercedes Owner
Marty Levy
Ticket Customer
Mark Benninghoffen
Ticket Customer
Gary Briggs
Car Wash Employee
Director Brett Ratner
Writer Joel Cohen, Alec Sokolow
Composer Lalo Schifrin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 22 August 1997
Release date
22 August 1997 Russia 16+
19 March 1998 Australia
22 August 1997 Brazil 14
13 November 1997 Czechia 12+
22 May 1998 Denmark
14 January 1998 France
16 July 1998 Germany
10 April 1998 Great Britain 18
22 August 1997 Kazakhstan
22 August 1997 USA
22 August 1997 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $48,407,611
Production New Line Cinema, Sheen/Michaels Entertainment
Also known as
Money Talks, Argent comptant, Dinero fácil, El dinero manda, Tudo por Dinheiro, Banii vorbesc, El dinero es lo primero, Els diners són el primer, KasaMowa, Miris love, Money Talks - Geld stinkt nicht, Most Wanted, Novac vrti, Para konuşur, Pénz beszél, Pinigu kalba, Raha paneb rattad käima, Rahalla saa, Runaway, To hrima sto laimo sou, Traffico di diamanti, Viską lemia pinigai, Vonj po denarju, Το χρήμα στο λαιμό σου, Гроші вирішують все, Деньги решают все, Шум на пари, ランナウェイ（1997）, 落难2人组, 金钱万能, 超级轰天雷, 钱说话, Dinero Facil, 有钱能使鬼推磨

Film rating

6.2
Rate 15 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 13 December 2023

Quotes

Franklin Hatchett I will slap you man! I will slap the hell outta you. You don't know who you messin' with. I don't even know when I'm gonna slap somebody. My reflexes just slap people. I'm like damn why did I do that? I don't know when I be slapping people. I don't know when I'm gonna slap somebody. You keep messing with me. I'm dangerous! I'm scared of myself. They call me snap and pop cuz I will snap and I will pop yo ass in the mouth! Don't mess with me man. You better watch your back. Watch your goddamn back! Even in the shower! Even on picnics! You better watch your goddamn back. Make a right.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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