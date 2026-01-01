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Poster of Zhenikh iz Mayami
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Zhenikh iz Mayami
4.9

Zhenikh iz Mayami

, 1994
Zhenikh iz Mayami
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Zhenikh iz Mayami
4.9

Cast

Vera Alentova
Vera Alentova
Lyusa
Roksana Babajan
Tsiganka s detmi
Mikhail Derzhavin
Mikhail Derzhavin
Mikhaik Mikhaylovich - dyadya Sergeya
Tatyana Dogileva
Tatyana Dogileva
nevesta Sergeya
Lyudmila Ivanova
Lyudmila Ivanova
Klavdiya Matveyevna
Dmitry Kharatyan
Dmitry Kharatyan
Valeriy Gorokhov - tokar
Marina Mayko
Boris Shcherbakov
Boris Shcherbakov
Sergey Avdeyev
Olga Tolstetskaya
Larisa Udovichenko
Larisa Udovichenko
Larisa - moshennitsa
Tatyana Vasileva
Tatyana Vasileva
Bella Moyseyevna Shnitsker . vrach
Ekaterina Zinchenko
Katya - byvshaya zhena Sergeya
Director Anatoly Eyramdzhan
Writer Anatoly Eyramdzhan
Composer Anatoly Eyramdzhan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 1 July 1992
Release date
1 July 1992 Russia
Production Novyj Odeon
Also known as
Zhenikh iz Mayami, Жених из Майами, The Fiancé from Miami

Film rating

4.9
Rate 12 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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