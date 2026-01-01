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4.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Zhenikh iz Mayami
4.9
Zhenikh iz Mayami
, 1994
Zhenikh iz Mayami
Russia / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Posters
4.9
Cast
Vera Alentova
Lyusa
Roksana Babajan
Tsiganka s detmi
Mikhail Derzhavin
Mikhaik Mikhaylovich - dyadya Sergeya
Tatyana Dogileva
nevesta Sergeya
Lyudmila Ivanova
Klavdiya Matveyevna
Dmitry Kharatyan
Valeriy Gorokhov - tokar
Marina Mayko
Boris Shcherbakov
Sergey Avdeyev
Olga Tolstetskaya
Larisa Udovichenko
Larisa - moshennitsa
Tatyana Vasileva
Bella Moyseyevna Shnitsker . vrach
Ekaterina Zinchenko
Katya - byvshaya zhena Sergeya
Director
Anatoly Eyramdzhan
Writer
Anatoly Eyramdzhan
Composer
Anatoly Eyramdzhan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
1994
World premiere
1 July 1992
Release date
1 July 1992
Russia
Production
Novyj Odeon
Also known as
Zhenikh iz Mayami, Жених из Майами, The Fiancé from Miami
More
Film rating
4.9
Rate
12
votes
4.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
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