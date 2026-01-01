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5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Sleeping passenger
5.9
Sleeping passenger
, 1994
Sleeping passenger
Russia / Detective / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Cast
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Aleksandr Ivanovich Smirnov
Olga Ostroumova
Galina Georgiyevna
Aleksandr Pashutin
Shafarov
Vladimir Kashpur
Serganov
Vladimir Kuznetsov
Ruzayev
Igor Sharapov
Den
Shavkat Gaziyev
Rakhimov
Seydulla Moldahanov
Musalimov
Seydulla Moldahanov
Musalimov
Nikolay Shusharin
pilot
Vitaliy Kraev
Interpreter
Director
Yaropolk Lapshin
Writer
Anatoly Stepanov
Composer
Aleksandr Pantykin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
1994
World premiere
1 January 1993
Release date
1 January 1993
Russia
16+
Production
Evraziya, Roskomkino
Also known as
Usnuvshiy passazhir, Уснувший пассажир
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
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Best Russian Films
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