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Poster of Sleeping passenger
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Sleeping passenger
5.9

Sleeping passenger

, 1994
Sleeping passenger
Russia / Detective / 18+
Poster of Sleeping passenger
5.9

Cast

Anatoly Kuznetsov
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Aleksandr Ivanovich Smirnov
Olga Ostroumova
Olga Ostroumova
Galina Georgiyevna
Aleksandr Pashutin
Aleksandr Pashutin
Shafarov
Vladimir Kashpur
Vladimir Kashpur
Serganov
Vladimir Kuznetsov
Vladimir Kuznetsov
Ruzayev
Igor Sharapov
Den
Shavkat Gaziyev
Rakhimov
Seydulla Moldahanov
Musalimov
Seydulla Moldahanov
Seydulla Moldahanov
Musalimov
Nikolay Shusharin
pilot
Vitaliy Kraev
Interpreter
Director Yaropolk Lapshin
Writer Anatoly Stepanov
Composer Aleksandr Pantykin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 1 January 1993
Release date
1 January 1993 Russia 16+
Production Evraziya, Roskomkino
Also known as
Usnuvshiy passazhir, Уснувший пассажир

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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