Poster of Roommates
Poster of Roommates
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Kinoafisha Films Roommates

Roommates

Roommates 18+
Synopsis

An elderly yet young-at-heart man moves in with his grandson, and both their lives turn upside-down.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 3 March 1995
Release date
3 March 1995 Russia 12+
8 June 1995 Czechia U
3 March 1995 Kazakhstan
3 March 1995 Sweden 7
3 March 1995 USA
3 March 1995 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $22,000,000
Worldwide Gross $12,096,881
Production Hollywood Pictures, Interscope Communications, Nomura Babcock & Brown
Also known as
Roommates, Aprendiendo a vivir, Attachement filial, Colegi de camera, Compañeros de habitación, Companheiros de Quarto, Dupla sem Par, Familien-Bande, I nöd och lust, Meu Eterno Companheiro, Oi sygatoikoi, Roommates - Venner for livet, Szobatársak, Un adorabile testardo, Un ménage explosif, Współlokatorzy, Οι συγκάτοικοι, Соседи по комнате, Съквартиранти, 最高のルームメート, 同居大作戰
Director
Peter Yates
Cast
Peter Falk
Peter Falk
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
Jan Rubes
Ernie Sabella
Ernie Sabella
