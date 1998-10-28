Universal Soldier III: Unfinished Business
18+
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
1998
World premiere
28 October 1998
Release date
|28 October 1998
|Great Britain
|
|
MPAA
R
Production
Catalyst Entertainment, Durrant Fox Productions Inc., Rigel Independent Entertainment
Also known as
Universal Soldier III: Unfinished Business, Soldado Universal 3, Soldado universal 3. Desafío final, Soldado universal III, Täydellinen sotilas III - Silmä silmästä, Tökéletes katona 3: Befejezetlen ügy, Universaalne sõdur 3: Lõplik kättemaks, Universal Soldier - Blutiges Geschäft, Universal soldier - Progettati per uccidere 2, Universal Soldier 3, Universal Soldier 3: Ultime revanche, Universal soldier 3: Ultime vengeance, Universal soldier 3: Une affaire à finir, Universal Soldier III, Univerzální voják: Nedokončený obchod, Univerzálny vojak II.: Nedokoncený obchod, Uniwersalny żołnierz III: Niewyrównane rachunki, Παγκόσμιος στρατιώτης 3, Παγκόσμιος στρατιώτης: Επιχείρηση ξεκαθάρισμα, Универсальный солдат 3: Неоконченное дело, ユニバーサル・ソルジャーIII, 魔鬼命令之任務未了