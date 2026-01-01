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Film rating
6.6
Rate12 votes
6.6IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Al Sieber, Chief of ScoutsThere's two dead women there... and two little kids. They scalped them all, all four of 'em. Bounty hunters. The government down here pays 200 pesos a head for men, 100 for women and 50 for those kids. They kill any Indian and then claim they are Apache. I don't see how any man can sink so low. Must be Texans... the lowest form of white man there is.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.