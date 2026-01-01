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Poster of Geronimo: An American Legend
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Geronimo: An American Legend
6.6

Geronimo: An American Legend

, 1993
Geronimo: An American Legend
USA / History, Drama, Western / 18+
Poster of Geronimo: An American Legend
6.6

Synopsis

The story of the Apache chief and his armed resistance to the US Government's subjugation of his people.

Cast

Jason Patric
Jason Patric
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
Matt Damon
Matt Damon
Wes Studi
Wes Studi
Rodney A. Grant
Director Walter Hill
Writer John Milius, Larry Gross
Composer Ry Cooder
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 2 December 1993
Release date
2 December 1993 Russia 12+
10 December 1993 Brazil
30 March 1994 France
16 June 1994 Germany
21 May 1994 Japan
2 December 1993 Kazakhstan
21 May 1994 South Korea 12
10 December 1993 USA
2 December 1993 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $35,000,000
Worldwide Gross $18,635,620
Production Columbia Pictures
Also known as
Geronimo: An American Legend, Geronimo, Geronimo: Americká legenda, Gerónimo: Una Leyenda Americana, Gerónimo, Geronimo - Az amerikai legenda, Geronimo - Das Blut der Apachen, Geronimo - Den siste krigaren, Geronimo - Eine Legende, Geronimo - en amerikansk legende, Geronimo - Uma Lenda Americana, Gerónimo, una leyenda, Geronimo: Amerikos legenda, Geronimo: Amerykańska legenda, Geronimo: Bir Amerikan Efsanesi, Geronimo: O Legenda Americana, Gerônimo: Uma Lenda Americana, Jerónimo - Uma Lenda Americana, Τζερόνιμο, Джеронимо: Американская легенда, Джеронимо: Една американска легенда, Джеронімо: Американська легенда, ジェロニモ, 印第安傳奇

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb

Quotes

Al Sieber, Chief of Scouts There's two dead women there... and two little kids. They scalped them all, all four of 'em. Bounty hunters. The government down here pays 200 pesos a head for men, 100 for women and 50 for those kids. They kill any Indian and then claim they are Apache. I don't see how any man can sink so low. Must be Texans... the lowest form of white man there is.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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