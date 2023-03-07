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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Victor's Big Score
7.1
Victor's Big Score
, 1992
Victor's Big Score
USA / Comedy / 18+
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7.1
Synopsis
A penniless barber schemes to marry his wealthy landlady for her money, but friends, foes-and the Gods-intervene.
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Cast
Seth Barrish
Victor
Elaine Wood
Thelma
Joe Biscone
Don
Eve Annenberg
Betty
Marci Rose
Lucy
Cindy Baer
Cynthia
Rick Gifford
Police Officer
Robin Brodsky
Churchgoer
Chang Sik Kim
Bruno
Frank O'Donnel
Customer in Barbershop
Director
Brian Anthony
Writer
Brian Anthony
,
John Hill
Composer
Stephen Snyder
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
1992
World premiere
1 April 1992
Release date
1 April 1992
USA
Production
Mushikuki Productions
Also known as
Victor's Big Score
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 7 March 2023
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