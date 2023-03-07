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Poster of Victor's Big Score
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Victor's Big Score
7.1

Victor's Big Score

, 1992
Victor's Big Score
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Victor's Big Score
7.1

Synopsis

A penniless barber schemes to marry his wealthy landlady for her money, but friends, foes-and the Gods-intervene.

Cast

Seth Barrish
Seth Barrish
Victor
Elaine Wood
Thelma
Joe Biscone
Don
Eve Annenberg
Betty
Marci Rose
Lucy
Cindy Baer
Cynthia
Rick Gifford
Police Officer
Robin Brodsky
Churchgoer
Chang Sik Kim
Bruno
Frank O'Donnel
Customer in Barbershop
Director Brian Anthony
Writer Brian Anthony, John Hill
Composer Stephen Snyder
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 1 April 1992
Release date
1 April 1992 USA
Production Mushikuki Productions
Also known as
Victor's Big Score

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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