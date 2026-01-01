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4.6
Kinoafisha
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Chyortov pyanitsa
4.6
Chyortov pyanitsa
, 1991
Chyortov pyanitsa
USSR / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.6
Cast
Spartak Mishulin
Vasiliy Bassel
Sofya Belskaya
Aleksandr Filatov
Boris Gitin
Vasiliy Gulyaev
Vladimir Guliayev
Albert Kasparyants
Natalya Khorokhorina
Yevgeni Kotov
Tatyana Makutsinskaya
Director
Yuri Manusov
Writer
Yuri Manusov
Composer
Georgi Cherkasov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 11 minutes
Production year
1991
Also known as
Chyortov pyanitsa, Damn Drunkard, Чертов пьяница
More
Film rating
4.6
Rate
10
votes
3.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Showtimes
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