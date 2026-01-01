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Poster of Chyortov pyanitsa
4.6
Kinoafisha Films Chyortov pyanitsa
4.6

Chyortov pyanitsa

, 1991
Chyortov pyanitsa
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Chyortov pyanitsa
4.6

Cast

Spartak Mishulin
Spartak Mishulin
Vasiliy Bassel
Sofya Belskaya
Aleksandr Filatov
Boris Gitin
Vasiliy Gulyaev
Vladimir Guliayev
Vladimir Guliayev
Albert Kasparyants
Natalya Khorokhorina
Natalya Khorokhorina
Yevgeni Kotov
Tatyana Makutsinskaya
Director Yuri Manusov
Writer Yuri Manusov
Composer Georgi Cherkasov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 1991
Also known as
Chyortov pyanitsa, Damn Drunkard, Чертов пьяница

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
3.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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