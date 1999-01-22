Cora Duvall Camille, Aunt Jewel shot herself.

Camille Dixon We don't know that Aunt Jewel shot herself.

Cora Duvall What do you mean?

Camille Dixon All we know was that Aunt Jewel was shot, period.

Cora Duvall But - but the gun was in her hand. She must have - must have -

Camille Dixon Don't always go for the obvious, Cora. Just think!

Cora Duvall What are you eating?