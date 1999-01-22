Quotes
Cora Duvall Camille, Aunt Jewel shot herself.
Camille Dixon We don't know that Aunt Jewel shot herself.
Cora Duvall What do you mean?
Camille Dixon All we know was that Aunt Jewel was shot, period.
Cora Duvall But - but the gun was in her hand. She must have - must have -
Camille Dixon Don't always go for the obvious, Cora. Just think!
Cora Duvall What are you eating?
Camille Dixon Nothin'. Now, you just listen to me, all right? Aunt Jewel did not commit suicide. Nobody in this family commits suicide. Suicide is a disgrace. Only crazy people commit suicide. So if that's what come - some robber, some murderer is trying to make this look like, well, forget that you saw the gun in her hand, you hear me? It was not there. Aunt Jewel did not commit suicide.