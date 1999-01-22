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Poster of Cookie's Fortune
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Cookie's Fortune
6.8

Cookie's Fortune

, 1998
Cookie's Fortune
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Cookie's Fortune
6.8

Synopsis

Conflict arises in the small town of Holly Springs when an old woman's death causes a variety of reactions among family and friends.

Cast

Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Camille Dixon
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
Cora Duvall
Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler
Emma Duvall
Chris O'Donnell
Chris O'Donnell
Jason Brown
Charles S. Dutton
Charles S. Dutton
Willis Richland
Ned Beatty
Lester Boyle
Patricia Neal
Jewel Mae 'Cookie' Orcutt
Donald Moffat
Jack Palmer
Lyle Lovett
Manny Hood
Courtney B. Vance
Courtney B. Vance
Otis Tucker
Director Robert Altman
Writer Anne Rapp
Composer David A. Stewart
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 22 January 1999
Release date
22 January 1999 Russia 12+
20 January 2000 Argentina
24 June 1999 Australia
14 April 1999 Belgium
26 November 1999 Brazil
20 August 1999 Denmark
9 April 1999 Finland
24 March 1999 France
26 August 1999 Germany
9 April 1999 Great Britain
24 September 1999 Greece
5 April 2001 Hong Kong
10 August 2000 Hungary
2 July 1999 Iceland
22 July 1999 Israel
9 April 1999 Italy
19 February 2000 Japan
22 January 1999 Kazakhstan
24 November 1999 Malta
12 August 1999 Netherlands
7 October 1999 New Zealand
27 August 1999 Norway
6 August 1999 Poland
7 July 2000 Portugal
23 September 1999 Singapore
9 April 1999 Spain
10 September 1999 Sweden
30 April 1999 Switzerland
16 April 1999 USA
22 January 1999 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $10,920,544
Production Elysian Dreams, Kudzu, Moonstone Entertainment
Also known as
Cookie's Fortune, ¿Quién mató a Cookie?, La fortuna de Cookie, A Fortuna de Cookie, Averea lui Cookie, Complot pour un magot, Cookie's hemmeligheter, Cookien perintö, Cookies Fortune - Aufruhr in Holly Springs, Cookies hemmelighet, Cuki hagyatéka, Gyrismata tis tyhis, I moira tis Cookie, Kolačić sudbine, Kto zabił ciotkę Cookie?, Kurabiyenin Talihi, La fortuna di Cookie, Quem Matou Cookie?, Sėkmės ratas, Γυρίσματα της τύχης, Колесо фортуны, Наследството на Куки, クッキー・フォーチュン, 藏錯屍體殺錯人, 쿠키의 행운

Film rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Cora Duvall Camille, Aunt Jewel shot herself.
Camille Dixon We don't know that Aunt Jewel shot herself.
Cora Duvall What do you mean?
Camille Dixon All we know was that Aunt Jewel was shot, period.
Cora Duvall But - but the gun was in her hand. She must have - must have -
Camille Dixon Don't always go for the obvious, Cora. Just think!
Cora Duvall What are you eating?
Camille Dixon Nothin'. Now, you just listen to me, all right? Aunt Jewel did not commit suicide. Nobody in this family commits suicide. Suicide is a disgrace. Only crazy people commit suicide. So if that's what come - some robber, some murderer is trying to make this look like, well, forget that you saw the gun in her hand, you hear me? It was not there. Aunt Jewel did not commit suicide.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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