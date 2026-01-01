Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
1991
World premiere
4 October 1991
Release date
|4 October 1991
|Russia
|
|12+
|4 October 1991
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|4 October 1991
|USA
|
|
|4 October 1991
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
PG-13
Worldwide Gross
$3,547,684
Production
Robert Simonds Productions, Universal Pictures
Also known as
Shout, El primer grito del rock, Крик, ¡Grita!, All Shook Up, Grito del rock, Karje, Krzyk, Midnight Rider, Rock 'n' roll sztori, Shake It Up, Shout: Dois Corações, uma só Batida, Ston rythmo tou erota, Un cri du coeur, Στον ρυθμό του έρωτα, 過ぎゆく夏