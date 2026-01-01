Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Shout
Poster of Shout
Рейтинги
5.4 IMDb Rating: 5.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Shout

Shout

Shout 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A new music teacher in a 1955 West Texas home for wayward boys brings new vision and hope for many of the interned boys.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 4 October 1991
Release date
4 October 1991 Russia 12+
4 October 1991 Kazakhstan
4 October 1991 USA
4 October 1991 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $3,547,684
Production Robert Simonds Productions, Universal Pictures
Also known as
Shout, El primer grito del rock, Крик, ¡Grita!, All Shook Up, Grito del rock, Karje, Krzyk, Midnight Rider, Rock 'n' roll sztori, Shake It Up, Shout: Dois Corações, uma só Batida, Ston rythmo tou erota, Un cri du coeur, Στον ρυθμό του έρωτα, 過ぎゆく夏
Director
Jeffrey Hornaday
Cast
John Travolta
John Travolta
Jamie Walters
Heather Graham
Heather Graham
Richard Jordan
Linda Fiorentino
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Shout
The Experts 5.3
The Experts (1989)
Two of a Kind 5.2
Two of a Kind (1983)
On a Wing and a Prayer 5.5
On a Wing and a Prayer (2023)
The Rest of Us 6.2
The Rest of Us (2019)
Bounce 5.8
Bounce (2000)
Great Expectations 6.9
Great Expectations (1998)
Saturday Night Fever 7.2
Saturday Night Fever (1977)
Pulp Fiction 8.7
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Drugstore Cowboy 7.2
Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
Urban Cowboy 6.8
Urban Cowboy (1980)
Country Strong 7.0
Country Strong (2011)
Perfect 4.7
Perfect (1985)

Film rating

5.4
Rate 16 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Alan What's your name?
Rebecca Rebecca.
Alan My name is Alan, and I love you.
[They kiss]
Listen to the
soundtrack Shout
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more