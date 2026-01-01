Menu
Poster of Ladies' Man 2
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Ladies' Man 2

Ladies' Man 2

Ladies' Man 2 18+
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 14 September 1992
Release date
14 September 1992 Russia 16+
Production Maksim
Also known as
Babnik-2, Ladies' Man 2, Бабник-2
Director
Ivan Shchyogolev
Maksim Voronkov
Cast
Maksim Voronkov
Svyatoslav Ushakov
Svyatoslav Ushakov
Tatyana Vasileva
Tatyana Vasileva
Lyubov Polishchuk
Lyubov Polishchuk
Cast and Crew
Film rating

3.1
Rate 10 votes
3.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
