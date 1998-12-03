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Poster of Free Money
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Free Money
5.0

Free Money

, 1998
Free Money
Canada / Crime, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Free Money
5.0

Cast

Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen
Donald Sutherland
Donald Sutherland
Mira Sorvino
Mira Sorvino
Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen
David Arquette
David Arquette
Director Yves Simoneau
Writer Tony Peck, Joseph Brutsman
Composer Mark Isham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 3 December 1998
Release date
3 December 1998 Spain 18
3 December 1998 USA
MPAA R
Budget $30,000,000
Production Filmline International, Sheen/Michaels Entertainment
Also known as
Free Money, Asalta como puedas, Assalta'l com puguis, Assaltantes de Primeira, Bani gratis, Dolc$i vita, Fric d'enfer, In fuga col malloppo, Łatwa forsa, Loucos por Dinheiro, Piru mieheksi, Prachy k likvidácii, To... hrima sto laimo sou!, Το... χρήμα στο λαιμό σου!, Легкие деньги, Легкі гроші, フリーマネー

Film rating

5.0
Rate 12 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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