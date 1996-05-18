Norma Jean & Marilyn, Norma Jean and Marilyn, Norma Jean e Marilyn, Norma Jean y Marilyn, A Verdadeira História de Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn - Ihr Leben, Norma Jean és Marilyn, Norma Jean ja Marilyn, Норма Джийн и Мерилин, Норма Джин и Мэрилин, ノーマ・ジーンとマリリン
Film rating
6.0
Rate10 votes
6IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Marilyn MonroeOh, that's what I love about you, Monty. You're the only one I know that's more fucked up than me.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.