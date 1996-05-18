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Poster of Norma Jean & Marilyn
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Norma Jean & Marilyn
6.0

Norma Jean & Marilyn

, 1996
Norma Jean & Marilyn
USA / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Norma Jean & Marilyn
6.0

Cast

Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd
Norma Jean Dougherty
Mira Sorvino
Mira Sorvino
Marilyn Monroe
Josh Charles
Josh Charles
Eddie Jordan
Ron Rifkin
Johnny Hyde
David Dukes
Arthur Miller
Peter Dobson
Joe DiMaggio
Taylor Nichols
Fred Karger
John Rubinstein
Darryl Zanuck
Allan Corduner
Allan Corduner
Billy Wilder
Dana Goldstone
Lee Strasberg
Director Tim Fywell
Writer Anthony Summers, Jill Isaacs
Composer Christopher Young
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 19 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 18 May 1996
Release date
18 May 1996 USA
MPAA R
Budget $7,500,000
Production Home Box Office (HBO)
Also known as
Norma Jean & Marilyn, Norma Jean and Marilyn, Norma Jean e Marilyn, Norma Jean y Marilyn, A Verdadeira História de Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn - Ihr Leben, Norma Jean és Marilyn, Norma Jean ja Marilyn, Норма Джийн и Мерилин, Норма Джин и Мэрилин, ノーマ・ジーンとマリリン

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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